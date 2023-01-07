Prep glance: The notable games and performances from Saturday

Lincoln East stuck to a familiar script on Saturday, doing it with depth to keep its hot streak going.

The Class A No. 2 Spartans put seven in the finals, getting a pair of individual golds to go with the team title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational at Central Community College in Columbus.

It’s the third tournament championship in just over three weeks for East, which is also unbeaten in 15 duals on the year.

The Spartans outscored sixth-ranked Columbus by 57½ points for the win. Both will be part of a loaded Heartland Athletic Conference tournament next weekend.

East teammates Scottie Meier and Gabe Turman each won bracket championships for the Spartans. Meier knocked off Ayden Wintz of Battle Creek 6-4 in the final at 113 pounds. Turman, a returning state champion, won by first-period pin for the gold at 132.

Joshua Shaner (126), Cole Toline (138), Westin Sherlock (152), Caleb Schwerdtfeger (182) and Axel Lyman (220) all finished second for the Spartans in their respective weight classes. Leland Sindel (106) took home third.

Malcolm Girls Invitational: Lincoln Northwest had the best finish of any city school, taking 11th place with a score of 43. Feryal Akpo-Idrissou finished third at 155 pounds and Amariah Roberts (190) placed third for the Falcons.

Taylor Siefken (100) led Lincoln Southwest with a first-place finish and 22 team points. Thalia Rivera (105) finished fourth for Lincoln Southeast.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 47, Lincoln Northeast 46: The Knights got off to a slow start against the Class A No. 7 Rockets with trailing 16-9 after the first quarter. Anna Long scored a team-high 13 points for Lincoln Southeast and made three three-point shots. Doneelah Washington had a game-high 18 points for Lincoln Northeast. The Knights held off the Rockets to record the upset win.

Lincoln East 69, Fremont 57: The Spartans forced 27 turnovers, led by Lillie Shaw's seven steals with 10 points and five assists. Kaylee Denker led the Spartans in scoring with 14 while Regan Barnard had 12.

Hastings SC 53, Lincoln Christian 49: Tatum Krikac had a team-high 21 points to lead Hastings SC past Lincoln Christian on the road. The Bluehawks started off with a big 18-8 after the first quarter. Kena Ailes led the comeback effort for the Crusaders with a game-high 24 points.

Pender 40, Milford 36: Maya Dolliver scored 8 of her 21 game-high points in the fourth quarter for Pender. Tanya Miller had 16 points for Milford and made five three-point shots. Avery Wegner chipped in with 8 points for the Pendragons.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Northeast 57, Lincoln Southeast 48: Christian Winn scored a game-high 20 points for Lincoln Northeast against Class A No. 8 Lincoln Southeast. The Rockets pulled away from the Knights in the middle of the game, outscoring Southeast 31-21 in the second and third quarters. Porter Bazil was in double figures with adding 15 points to the Rockets offense.

Hastings SC 40, Lincoln Christian 39: Lincoln Christian rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, but a shot at the buzzer didn't connect as Hastings St. Cecilia escaped with a Centennial Conference victory.