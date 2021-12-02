Prep glance: Tempelmeyer's late shot lifts Lincoln East over Elkhorn South

Carter Tempelmeyer's game-winning shot with two seconds left lifted the Lincoln East boys basketball team to a 62-60 win against Elkhorn South on Thursday in Elkhorn.
Tempelmeyer, who made three three-pointers, led all scorers with 17 points, including four in the fourth quarter as the Spartans dug out of a five-point hole.
Tied 60-60 in the closing seconds, Tempelmeyer drove hard to the basket and lifted up a floating layup to seal the win.
Nine different East players scored, including Brayden McPhail, who had 10 points, and Jared Townsley (nine).
Lincoln Southeast 49, Millard South 46: Nine Southeast players scored, including Taye Moore, who finished with 15 points and added six rebounds. Gage Stenger had 11 points for the Patriots.
Millard North 74, Lincoln High 45: Bryson Faines led host Lincoln High with 13 points and Andrew Gaines added 10, but Class A No. 4 Millard North was too much for the Links. Creighton recruit Jasen Green led Millard North with 26 points.
Lincoln Northeast 78, South Sioux City 46: Senior Carlos Valdez scored 12 points and juniors Christian Winn and Porter Bazil each added 12 to lead the Rockets to a home victory.
Papillion-La Vista 61, Lincoln North Star 48: Luke Lindenmeyer scored 20 points and Spencer Smith added 16 as the No. 9 Monarchs overcame an early deficit to win on the road. The Navigators were led by Lyden Bruegman's 15 points. Jake Hilkemann added 12.
Lincoln Christian 59, Lourdes CC 51: Easton Marshbanks scored a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the second half, to lead the Crusaders in Nebraska City. Gage Hohlen added 12 for Christian.
Grand Island CC 61, Lincoln Lutheran 45: Isaac Herbek posted 15 of his 23 points in the second half to help Class C-2 No. 2 GICC. Marcus Lowry added 16 and Gil Jengmer 15 for the Crusaders. Jonny Puelz led Lutheran with 12 points on four three-pointers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln East 38, Elkhorn South 21: Reagan Barnard led a balanced Spartan offensive attack with 10 points. Keatyn Musiel, Kiara Vodehnal and Ellie Bovaird each had seven points. Lindsey Gruwell led the Storm with seven points.
Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38: Nyawarga Jock hit four first-half three-pointers — including three in the second quarter — to pace the Class A No. 8 Links' fast start. Jock finished with a game-high 16 points and five three-pointers.
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island CC 38: Shanae Bergt made three free throws in the fourth quarter on her way to 14 points and to seal the triumph for C-1 No. 2 Lutheran against the No. 3 Crusaders. Jamison Wahl added nine points off the bench for the Warriors.
Lourdes CC 35, Lincoln Christian 26: Class C-2 No. 10 Lourdes Central Catholic stymied the Crusaders in the second quarter with a 15-3 run. Aspen Meyer led Lourdes CC with 14 points. Ashlynn Ailes led Lincoln Christian with seven points.
Millard South 66, Lincoln Southeast 22: Class A No. 1 Millard South started the season in style with a 41-point first half. Khloe Lemon led Millard South with 26 points, with 19 coming in the first two quarters. Ava Neumayer led the Knights with six points.
Papillion-La Vista 71, Lincoln North Star 25: Five Monarchs scored more than nine points, led by Dru Zoucha's 11, in their win. Caitlyn Ryan had 10. Greta Zastrow was the Navigator leader with 10 points.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 118, Lincoln East 79: Isabella Morales led Southwest, finishing first in each of her four events. Morales placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly, and was a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that captured wins.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 126, Lincoln East 71: Senior Kael Mlinek won the 200 (1:46.30) and 100 (:46.96) freestyles to help lead the Silver Hawks.
Southwest also got a pair of individual wins from Mason Schroeder in the 100 backstroke (:55.45) and 50 freestyle (:22.25).