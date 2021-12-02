Prep glance: Tempelmeyer's late shot lifts Lincoln East over Elkhorn South

Lincoln Christian 59, Lourdes CC 51: Easton Marshbanks scored a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the second half, to lead the Crusaders in Nebraska City. Gage Hohlen added 12 for Christian.

Grand Island CC 61, Lincoln Lutheran 45: Isaac Herbek posted 15 of his 23 points in the second half to help Class C-2 No. 2 GICC. Marcus Lowry added 16 and Gil Jengmer 15 for the Crusaders. Jonny Puelz led Lutheran with 12 points on four three-pointers.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln East 38, Elkhorn South 21: Reagan Barnard led a balanced Spartan offensive attack with 10 points. Keatyn Musiel, Kiara Vodehnal and Ellie Bovaird each had seven points. Lindsey Gruwell led the Storm with seven points.

Lincoln High 44, Millard North 38: Nyawarga Jock hit four first-half three-pointers — including three in the second quarter — to pace the Class A No. 8 Links' fast start. Jock finished with a game-high 16 points and five three-pointers.

Lincoln Lutheran 42, Grand Island CC 38: Shanae Bergt made three free throws in the fourth quarter on her way to 14 points and to seal the triumph for C-1 No. 2 Lutheran against the No. 3 Crusaders. Jamison Wahl added nine points off the bench for the Warriors.