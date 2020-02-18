Prep glance: Stars come out for Millard North's win over Lincoln North Star

A lot of star power was on display Tuesday night as Class A No. 1 Millard North hosted No. 10 Lincoln North Star.
The Mustangs' Hunter Sallis scored 27 points on 12-for-18 shooting to lead Millard North to a 69-67 victory.
North Star standout Donovan Williams continued a recent scoring binge with a game-high 31 points.
After leading 33-30 at halftime, Millard North opened it up a little with a 52-42 lead after three quarters. North Star put together a 25-point fourth quarter that brought things down to the wire.
The Mustangs hit their free throws down the stretch to secure the win.
Saint Thomas had 18 points for North.
Luke Juracek hit five threes to score 15 points for the Navigators.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Millard North 60, Lincoln North Star 56: Nicole Avila-Ambrosi and Kaylee Kessler combined for 36 of Millard North's 60 points as the No. 10 Mustangs survived at home. Avila-Ambrosi paced the Mustangs with 22 points and Kessler had 14. Abby Krieser tossed in 25 points for North Star.