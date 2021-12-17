Prep glance: Spartans overcome first-half deficit, Traudt's big game

Lincoln East overcame a halftime deficit to race to a 72-57 boys basketball victory Friday at Grand Island.

The Spartans trailed 29-28 at the break before outscoring the Islanders 27-11 in the third quarter.

East had 11 players score, including sophomore Carter Tempelmeyer, who had 24 points. Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt led the Islanders with a game-high 34 points.

Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50: Gatran Gatnoor scored 15 points and Zander Beard had 12 as the Rockets cruised after a big first half. Bryson Faines led the Links with 12 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35: The Warriors lit it up in the second quarter, outscoring the Rockets 20-6 to pull away for a blowout win. Micah Schlueter led the charge with a game-high 13 points, with 11 of those coming in the second half. Cooper Carlson led Syracuse with 12 points.

Grand Island CC 52, Lincoln Christian 43: Ethan Berrier was 10-of-10 on free throws and finished with a team-high 16 points for Lincoln Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL