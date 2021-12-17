Prep glance: Spartans overcome first-half deficit, Traudt's big game

Lincoln East overcame a halftime deficit to race to a 72-57 boys basketball victory Friday at Grand Island.
The Spartans trailed 29-28 at the break before outscoring the Islanders 27-11 in the third quarter.
East had 11 players score, including sophomore Carter Tempelmeyer, who had 24 points. Virginia recruit Isaac Traudt led the Islanders with a game-high 34 points.
Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50: Gatran Gatnoor scored 15 points and Zander Beard had 12 as the Rockets cruised after a big first half. Bryson Faines led the Links with 12 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35: The Warriors lit it up in the second quarter, outscoring the Rockets 20-6 to pull away for a blowout win. Micah Schlueter led the charge with a game-high 13 points, with 11 of those coming in the second half. Cooper Carlson led Syracuse with 12 points.
Grand Island CC 52, Lincoln Christian 43: Ethan Berrier was 10-of-10 on free throws and finished with a team-high 16 points for Lincoln Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Pius X 75, Lincoln North Star 26: Twelve Thunderbolts scored, including three in double figures. Sara Iburg led the way with 13 points, followed by Aly Woita with 12 and Adison Markowski with 11. Freshman Sarah Gatwech had 11 points for North Star.
Lincoln Southwest 61, Lincoln Southeast 23: Freddie Wallace and Brinly Christensen each scored 13 points and the No. 5 Silver Hawks set the tone with a 37-point first half. Kennedi Williams also had 10. Kya Branch led the Knights with seven.
Lincoln East 65, Grand Island 28: Sophomore Keatyn Musiel scored 22 points, including 11 in the first quarter to lead the host Spartans. Shandy Faalii added 10 for East.
Lincoln Lutheran 42, Syracuse 17: The Warriors outscored the Rockets 29-5 in the first half. Jenna Luebbe scored eight points in the first half off of two three-pointers and finished with a team-high 10 points. Elsa Meyer also hit two threes in the first half and finished with eight points.
Grand Island CC 46, Lincoln Christian 37: After scoring just two first-quarter points, Grand Island Central Catholic found its scoring touch with 17 points in the second quarter. Addie Ehlers led Lincoln Christian with nine points.
DIVING
Lincoln Southeast Invitational: Papillion-La Vista's Landon Orth won the boys diving event with a 439.35 and Millard West's Lainey Woodward took the girls title with an impressive 495.90.
Lincoln Southwest's Seth Blaser scored a 347.80 to take second on the boys side. Southeast freshman Eve Nelson (347.25) was second in the girls competition.
WRESTLING
Flatwater Fracas: Lincoln East went 4-0 to lead Pool C after the first day in Grand Island. The Spartans faced a couple of early tests, narrowly beating Papillion-La Vista South 38-30 in their opening dual, and then escaped Beatrice 36-33. Lincoln Southwest finished 2-2 in Pool A with a 62-18 win over Gretna and then beating Seward 66-18. In Pool B, Lincoln Southeast went 1-4 with the Knights' only win coming against Smith Center, Kansas, 41-39.
Platteview Invitational: Jordan O'Connor and Dallas Paxton each took third place in their respective weight divisions to help Lincoln North Star to a 10th-place finish in the 14-team field. Nebraska City got four individual champions to win the invite with 165 points.