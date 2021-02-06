Prep glance: Southwest girls use balance to upend Millard North

WRESTLING

Lincoln High Duals: Lincoln Southeast went 3-0 Saturday opening with a 64-14 victory over host Lincoln High. The Knights escaped Lincoln Southwest, who went 2-1, with a 43-35 victory and capped off their evening with a dominant 57-18 win over Papillion-La Vista South. Evan Fuchs (113-pounds), Jose Hinz (132), Ian Mendoza (145), Max McClatchey (182), John Friendt (195) and Cody Genetti (220) all went 3-0. Korbin Arnold (138), Jesse Cruse (145) and Quinn Thew (170) all went 3-0 for Lincoln High. For the Silver Hawks, Brody Wojtasek (120), Kash Bates (126), Landan McLaughlin (132), Cooper Jackson (160), Noah Sprieck (220) picked up three victories as well.

Millard South 47, Lincoln East 17: Millard South was technical in its approach of handling Lincoln East, picking up four pins and two technical falls. Caleb Coyle edged Lincoln East's Keith Smith 3-2 at the 120-pound weight class. Coyle is the top-ranked 120-pound wrestler, while Smith ranks second. Both were 2020 state champions as Smith claimed the 106-pound weight class and Coyle winning it at 113.

SWIMMING

Fete' Fling Invitational: Lincoln Pius X had a pair of runner-up finishers in diving at Elkhorn High School.