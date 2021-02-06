Prep glance: Southwest girls use balance to upend Millard North

Eight players scored for Class A No. 4 Lincoln Southwest in a 46-24 girls basketball win against No. 8 Millard North on Saturday evening at Southwest High School.
Senior Katie Carpenter scored a team-high 12 points to lead the Silver Hawks, who have won nine straight games.
Southwest played stifling defense, preventing Millard North from having a single double-digit scorer.
Lincoln Northeast 57, Omaha Marian 50, OT: The Rockets secured their fifth straight win with the overtime victory over the Crusaders. Lincoln Northeast went on an 8-1 run in OT, four points of which were scored by Doneelah Washington, who finished with 18 points.
Lincoln High 60, Omaha Northwest 48: Senior and Xavier recruit Kaysia Woods scored 17 points and sophomore Kiana Wiley added 12 for the No. 10 Links at Omaha Northwest. Woods hit a pair of threes during a 20-point second-quarter for Lincoln High.
Bellevue West 45, Lincoln East 38: Class A No. 7 Lincoln East rallied late in the first half to take a 24-23 lead heading into halftime, but the Thunderbirds answered with a 22-14 run in the second half. Bellevue West took a 31-30 lead and used a 14-8 run to outlast the Spartans. Olivia Kugler led Lincoln East with 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Millard North 96, Lincoln Southwest 68: Hunter Sallis scored 29 points and the Class A No. 2 Mustangs used a 25-8 run in the second quarter to take control. Saint Thomas added 17 points for Millard North. Jared Bohrer and Ben Hunzeker each had 16 points for the Silver Hawks.
Creighton Prep 54, Lincoln Northeast 36: The Junior Jays went on a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win over the Rockets. Senior guard Pierce Bazil scored 14 points for Lincoln Northeast, surpassing 1,000 points for his career.
Lincoln Southeast 81, Omaha Bryan 70: Ajantae Hogan scored 25 points to lead Lincoln Southeast on the road. Jake Appleget added 16 points and McGinness Schneider pitched in 15 for the Knights.
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln East 54: Top-ranked Class A Bellevue West went on an extended 47-23 run between the second and third quarters to pull away from Lincoln East. Carter Glenn led the Spartans with 26 points. Frankie Fidler led the Thunderbirds with 17 points, while Wisconsin commit Chucky Hepburn pitched in 14.
WRESTLING
Lincoln High Duals: Lincoln Southeast went 3-0 Saturday opening with a 64-14 victory over host Lincoln High. The Knights escaped Lincoln Southwest, who went 2-1, with a 43-35 victory and capped off their evening with a dominant 57-18 win over Papillion-La Vista South. Evan Fuchs (113-pounds), Jose Hinz (132), Ian Mendoza (145), Max McClatchey (182), John Friendt (195) and Cody Genetti (220) all went 3-0. Korbin Arnold (138), Jesse Cruse (145) and Quinn Thew (170) all went 3-0 for Lincoln High. For the Silver Hawks, Brody Wojtasek (120), Kash Bates (126), Landan McLaughlin (132), Cooper Jackson (160), Noah Sprieck (220) picked up three victories as well.
Millard South 47, Lincoln East 17: Millard South was technical in its approach of handling Lincoln East, picking up four pins and two technical falls. Caleb Coyle edged Lincoln East's Keith Smith 3-2 at the 120-pound weight class. Coyle is the top-ranked 120-pound wrestler, while Smith ranks second. Both were 2020 state champions as Smith claimed the 106-pound weight class and Coyle winning it at 113.
SWIMMING
Fete' Fling Invitational: Lincoln Pius X had a pair of runner-up finishers in diving at Elkhorn High School.
Freshman Seth Berens placed second in the boys diving with a score of 326.45, while sophomore Mary Thompson scored a 235.50 to place second on the girls side.