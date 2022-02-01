Prep glance: Southwest girls turn up defense to down Gretna

Freddie Wallace scored 14 points as Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest used another strong defensive effort to put away Gretna 50-25 in a girls basketball makeup game Tuesday at Southwest High.

Brinly Christensen added 11 points for the Silver Hawks, who held the Dragons to six field goals.

Lincoln Pius X 64, North Platte 35: The Class A No. 7 Thunderbolts hit 11 threes and got a game-high 22 points from Adison Markowski to cruise past the Bulldogs at home. Pius X scored 54 of its 64 points the first three quarters. Charlee Hagedorn chipped in 12 points for the Thunderbolts and Sara Iburg added 11.

Parkview Christian 45, Dorchester 28: Myllena de Sousa scored 16 points and Angel Chumber had eight points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Patriots at home. This was their 12th win of the season, a new school record.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 84, North Platte 47: The Thunderbolts had four players in double figures during an explosive offensive night for Pius X at home. Jack Hastreiter had a game-high 17 points, while Jared Bohrer and Brady Christiansen each added 14. Pius X hit 10 three-pointers.

WRESTLING

North Star triangular: Lincoln East won both of its duals, toppling Lincoln Southwest 58-10 and Lincoln North Star 62-9.

Against the Silver Hawks, Lincoln East won 12 of 14 weight classes. Mason Miigerl (160 pounds), Landon Spivey (170) and Cole Toline (138) recorded pins. Caleb Schwerdtfeger (182), Brendan McGlothlin (285) and Gabriel Turman (120) won by decision. Cael Dempsey won a sudden victory at 152 pounds.

The Spartans also won 12 weight classes against the Navigators.

Southwest defeated North Star 52-24. Garrett Morgan (152), Braxton Peters (285), Hunter Jacobsen (120), Kash Bates (132) and Wyatt Davis (145) recorded pins, while Titus Miron (182) won via major decision for the Silver Hawks.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln Northeast Triangular: Lincoln East's Ian Paup was the only multi-event winner, claiming first-place honors at both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle to lead the Spartans to a pair of city wins. East defeated Lincoln Pius X 115-68 and followed that up with a dominat 139-44 win over Lincoln Northeast. Jadeon Carter won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:48.40 while teammate Brodie Hoesing was first at 100 butterfly in a time of :55.18. Nolan Watkins was the last East winner, getting first in the 500 freestyle in 5:15.94.

The Thunderbolts had two event winners with Jack Aldrige in the 200 IM in a time of 2:08.04 as well as Jared Coffey winning the 100 backstroke in :58.00. Jack Haeffner was the winner in diving, scoring 412.35. Pius X beat Northeast 126-55 in the other dual.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln Northeast Triangular: Avari Wischhof and Alaina Agnew each won two events to lead Lincoln East to an undefeated day. The Spartans beat Lincoln Pius X 130-56 and Lincoln Northeast 141-42. Wischhof won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.53 as well as the 100 backstroke in 1:01.83. Agnew claimed first in the 50 freestyle (:25.19) and the 100 freestyle (:55.38). Lincoln Pius X only had one winner, Caroline Phelan in diving with a score of 355.35. Elsie Maxwell was the lone winner for the Rockets, winning the 100 butterfly in 1:01.67.

The Thunderbolts defeated the Rockets 98-87 in the other dual.

