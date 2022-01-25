Prep glance: Southwest boys roll at Fremont to snap three-game losing streak

Who doesn't love a little midseason award show? That's the focus of this episode of the podcast as hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom distribute some Prep Extra Podcast awards, such as "underrated hero" and of course, the MVP. Then, the guys break down last week and take a look ahead. Don't…

The Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team bounced back from a three-game skid with a 87-45 road win at Fremont on Tuesday night.

The Silver Hawks combined to outscore the Tigers 47-17 in the second half, and were led by Rylan Smith’s 17 points, Lukas Helms with 12 and Chuck Love pitching in 11.

Ben Hunzeker’s seven points put him at 587 in his career, which is in the school's top five.

Carter Sintek paced Fremont with 17 points and Drew Sellon had 11.

Kearney Catholic 63, Lincoln Lutheran 50: The Warriors pulled within five points of the Class C-1 No. 2 Stars with four minutes to play in their Centennial Conference Tournament game in Kearney, but Kearney Catholic pulled away with three-point play on a putback. Brett Mahony scored 21 to lead the Stars. Lutheran's Jonny Puelz followed up his 26-point performance on Monday before with a game-high 23.