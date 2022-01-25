Prep glance: Southwest boys roll at Fremont to snap three-game losing streak

The Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team bounced back from a three-game skid with a 87-45 road win at Fremont on Tuesday night.
The Silver Hawks combined to outscore the Tigers 47-17 in the second half, and were led by Rylan Smith’s 17 points, Lukas Helms with 12 and Chuck Love pitching in 11.
Ben Hunzeker’s seven points put him at 587 in his career, which is in the school's top five.
Carter Sintek paced Fremont with 17 points and Drew Sellon had 11.
Kearney Catholic 63, Lincoln Lutheran 50: The Warriors pulled within five points of the Class C-1 No. 2 Stars with four minutes to play in their Centennial Conference Tournament game in Kearney, but Kearney Catholic pulled away with three-point play on a putback. Brett Mahony scored 21 to lead the Stars. Lutheran's Jonny Puelz followed up his 26-point performance on Monday before with a game-high 23.
Omaha Concordia 68, Lincoln Christian 38: Class C-1 No. 4 Concordia got 17 points from Justin Otten, and Zac Kulus added 14 more in the win over in a Centennial Conference Tournament game in Omaha. The Mustangs got a spark from a 23-9 run in the first quarter. Easton Marshbanks led the Crusaders with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brownell Talbot 42, Parkview Christian 33: Katherine Thaden had 18 points and Molly Clark added 13 for the Raiders, who earned a win at the Frontier Conference Tournament in Cedar Bluffs. Jada Smith led the Patriots with 11 points while Myllena de Sousa had nine.
Lincoln Lutheran 28, Bishop Neumann 14: The Class C-1 No. 3-ranked Warriors forced 23 turnovers and held the Cavaliers below five points in each quarter in the Centennial Conference Tournament game at Lutheran. Abby Wachal led the way with seven points for the Warriors.
WRESTLING
Lincoln Southeast 45, Lincoln Pius X 34: Lincoln Pius X clung to a 34-32 lead with three matches to go, but an open weight class at 195 pounds to Max McClatchey for Lincoln Southeast gave the Knights a 38-34 edge. Caiden James (220) added a 7-2 decision and Cooper Johnson (285) put on the final touches with a pin over Pius X's Matt Bohy in 1 minute, 23 seconds. Lincoln Southeast jumped out to an early 32-6 lead through the first six weights (106-138) before the Bolts rebounded with four pins and a major decision to take the brief lead.
