Prep glance: Southwest boys rally to stun Southeast

Trailing by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southwest rallied to outscore No. 8 Lincoln Southeast 24-7 in the fourth quarter to edge the Knights 78-76 Friday night at Lincoln Southwest.

The Silver Hawks (6-3) got the game-winning bucket from senior guard Lukas Helms with 26.2 seconds left.

Trailing 69-54 after three quarters, Southwest cut the Southeast lead to 71-65 in less than three minutes to start the fourth period.

The Silver Hawks went ahead 74-73 on Rylan Smith’s three-pointer with about two minutes to go before BJ Bradford answered with a triple of his own seconds later to put Southeast up 76-74.

Southwest then scored the game’s final four points, getting a tying layup from Braden Frager off a Southeast turnover before Helms’ game-winner.

Frager, a sophomore, led Southwest with 28 points. Smith had 16, while Chuck Love finished with 11.

Bradford and Taye Moore each scored 15 for Southeast. Bangot Dak had 14, with Jake Hilkemann adding 13.

There won’t be much time for either team to reflect on the outcome. Southwest plays at No. 4 Lincoln High on Saturday, while Southeast hosts Lincoln Northeast in a rematch of the teams’ Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament game that went to double overtime.

Lincoln Pius X 65, North Platte 56: Lincoln Pius X was able to build an eight point lead going into halftime, which proved to be crucial after a closely contested second half. Jackson Kessler had a team-high 15 points for the Thunderbolts.

Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39: Christian Winn led the way for the Rockets with a team-high 24 points and made four three-point shots. Porter Bazil scored 9 points as well to help Lincoln Northeast hold off Grand Island in their seven point victory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 61, North Platte 17: Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X turned a 19-5 first-quarter run at Pius X into a 37-5 halftime lead behind 13 of Adison Markowski's 15 points. The Bolts had 11 of their 14 players that got on the floor score. Sidda Hagedorn came off the Pius X bench to finish with eight points.

Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26: Class A No. 7 Lincoln Northeast dominated the Islanders in Grand Island, outscoring them 30-9 in the second half. Khadijah Phillis led all scorers with 12 points. Serena Heeren was the other Rocket to finish in double-digit scoring with 11 points.

Freeman 40, Parkview Christian 39: Brooklyn Veerhusen had seven of her team-high nine points in the fourth quarter to lead Freeman past Class D-6 No. 8 Parkview Christian in Lincoln. Veerhusen made two free throws in the final minute to seal the victory. Isabel Minatti had a game-high 15 points and Aisha Dos Santos added 11 for the Patriots.

Wahoo 37, Norris 36: Ava Lausterer had a team-high 12 points to lead Class C-1 No. 6 Wahoo past Class B No. 3 Norris in Firth. Wahoo went on a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to come back on the road at Norris. Sammy Leu and Sidney Smart scored in double figures for the Warriors with each recording 10 points.

WRESTLING

Norm Manstedt Invitational: Lincoln East is off to a hot start on the first day of the Norm Manstedt Invitational in Columbus, leading the 21-team field with 84 points. The Spartans have 11 wrestlers who have not lost and are in championship contention. Gabe Turman (29-3) went 5-0 with three pins.

Lincoln North Star Invitational: Joe Andreasen (182 pounds) and Matt Bohy (220) won back-to-back weight classes for Lincoln Pius X as the Bolts finished third with 114 points. Sam Andres suffered a loss in the 170-pound semifinals, but bounced back with back-to-back pins to finish third. Andres recorded four pins in the tournament.

Lincoln North Star had 101½ points for fourth place. Carter Geschke (113), Jordan O'Connor) and Juan Manzo (160) finished second for the Gators.

Lincoln Southeast finished eighth with 85. Caleb Durr won the 145 class, while Cole Schroder (152) and Cooper Johnson (285) took second.

The Lincoln Southeast girls took third with 72 points behind a first-place finish from Maia Ruben (115) with two pins. They were Ruben's first two victories of the season. Campbell Colborn (120) and Katelyn Ruttledge (135) finished second in their weight classes. Lincoln Southwest's Taylor Siefken captured the 100-pound class with three pins and a forfeit and Azariah Vanzuela captured two victories by pin for the 170 title.

Fremont won the team title with 72 points, followed by 48 from Omaha Central.

Southwest finished fourth (34), while North Star finished with 30 points for fifth. Lincoln Pius X finished sixth with 14.