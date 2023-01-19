Prep glance: Southeast slips by Lincoln High in OT, and other Thursday highlights

Deng Giet scored 19 points to help the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team slip past Class A No. 9 Lincoln Southeast in overtime.

The Links had four players — Andrew Gaines (12), Vincent Garrett (11), Collin Nick (11) and Bryson Faines (10) — score at least 10 points.

Jake Hilkemann added 14 points for Southeast.

Omaha Concordia 52, Lincoln Christian 16: The Mustangs got off to a fast start by shutting out the Crusaders in the first quarter 18-0. Quientan McCafferty scored a game-high 21 points for Omaha Concordia. Braelon Coke and Ty Hansen each had three points for Lincoln Christian.

Elkhorn 59, Beatrice 46: Elkhorn was able to drive the paint against No. 4 Beatrice and upended the Class B No. 4 Orangemen on Thursday in Beatrice. Tucker Timmerman scored 15 points for Beatrice.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian 63, Omaha Concordia 26: The Class C-1 No. 6 Crusaders dominated from start to finish at home. Kena Ailes scored a game-high 19 points for the Crusaders, who had 10 different players score.

Archbishop Bergan 38, Lincoln Lutheran 29: Kaitlyn Mlnarik scored 10 points to lead Class C-2 No. 2 Archbishop Bergan in Fremont. Lincoln Lutheran had an 11-3 run in the second quarter but couldn't hold on in the second half. Jenna Luebbe had a game-high 15 points for the Warriors.

Lincoln High 53, Lincoln Southeast 34: Class A No. 3 Lincoln High had a big home victory against Lincoln Southeast to improve to 13-1. Kiana Wiley led the Links with 12 points.

BOYS WRESTLING

Lincoln Northeast 45, Lincoln High 36: A total of nine of the 14 weight classes ended by pin at Northeast. The Rockets took four of those matches, and Roman Lott added an 11-8 decision at 145 pounds over Lincoln High's Baw Htoo. The Rockets started with an 18-0 lead after pins from Sam Roberts (106) and Brendon Temple (113), and a forfeit before the Links answered with 18 consecutive points of their own. Diego Buerer (126) and Victor Perez-Jimenez (138) picked up pins for Lincoln High, which added a forfeit victory at 132.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln Northeast 130, Lincoln North Star 45: Lincoln Northeast had eight individual winners and nine total, with Vincent Maxwell winning both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke at Northeast. Northeast also won the other individual freestyle events — Trevor Vocasek in the 500 and Carson Piippo in the 50.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln Northeast 88, Lincoln North Star 80: Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln North Star went down to the final events at Northeast, with the Rockets edging North Star in the 400-yard freestyle relay in a final time of 4 minutes, 10.32 seconds. Northeast took seven events, including two individual titles from Elise Maxwell and Mia Roberts.