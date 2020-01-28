Prep glance: Southeast's Hogan, Grand Island's Koang combine for 72 points in showdown

Lincoln Southeast's Ajantae Hogan and Grand Island's Them Koang put on a show Tuesday night as the Knights outlasted the Islanders 85-78 in Grand Island.
Hogan finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southeast, while Koang scored 41 points and pulled down 19 rebounds.
Hogan, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored 23 points in the second half. Teammate Taveon Thompson added 16.
Koang, a 6-5 senior, scored 13 points in the first quarter, 11 in the third and 13 in the fourth.
Kearney 70, Lincoln Northeast 44: Seth Stroh scored 18 points and Colin Murray added 12 to lead the host Bearcats, who went on a 16-2 run in the third quarter. Pierce Bazil led the Rockets with 11 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Bishop Neumann 42: Lincoln Lutheran defeated Bishop Neumann in the Centennial Conference Tournament, improving its record to 9-5. Joshua Puelz led the Warriors with 20 points, and Kyle Leubbe added nine points.
Lincoln North Star 78, Omaha Northwest 64: The Navigators hit 12 three-pointers, including six in the first quarter, to helped build a 26-18 lead. Kwat Abdelkarim led North Star with 24 points and hit three three-pointers in the first quarter. Josh Brown added 23 points. North Star played without Donovan Williams, who rested his knee and is expected to be back on the court Friday.
Lincoln Christian 55, Hastings SC 36: Ashton Carlson led a steady Crusader offense to a win in the Centennial Conference Tournament, scoring a game-high 19 points. Justin Bubak added 11 and Easton Marshbanks 10 to help pace Lincoln Christian, which used a dominant second half — the Crusaders outscored Hastings SC 34-20 after the intermission — to cement the outcome.
You have free articles remaining.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast 47, Kearney 43: McKenna Minter scored 22 points and A'Iyana Jones added 10 as the Rockets (7-8) held off the host Bearcats. Northeast used a 18-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead.
Grand Island 59, Lincoln Southeast 52: Katie Zeulow scored 17 points and Ella McDonald added 14 as the Islanders held off a late rally by the Knights, who trailed by 28 entering the final quarter. Mackenzie Toomey led Southeast with 13 points.
Lincoln Christian 60, Aquinas 28: The Class C-1 top-rated Crusaders cruised behind a trio of double-digit scorers in the Centennial Conference Tournament. Olivia Hollenbeck scored a game-high 21 points, Makylee Ailes added 13 and Alexis Jonson had 11 to pace Lincoln Christian, which improved to 13-2. The Crusaders led 29-15 at intermission.
Grand Island CC 39, Lincoln Lutheran 32: The Warriors led 16-11 after the first quarter, but the C-2 No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders responded in the second and third quarters, including an early 8-0 run in the third to go ahead 29-20. GICC eventually took a 35-28 lead after three quarters. Lincoln Lutheran cut the deficit to 35-32 with two minutes to play, but GICC had all four of its fourth-quarter points in the waning moments for the victory. Elayne Poppe led the Warriors with 15 points.
Heartland Christian 44, College View 24: Nyanbay Puok led the Eagles with seven points and Xiara Lopez added six, but College View could not overcome Heartland Christian in the second round of the Frontier Conference Tournament.
WRESTLING
Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln Pius X 19: Lincoln Southeast rolled to a 33-0 lead, backed by pins from Ian Mendoza (152 pounds), Brogan Zegers (160) and Dyllon Bell (220). Zack Belmudez added a 2-0 decision at 195 pounds and John Friendt (170) and Max McClatchey (182) each picked up forfeit victories.
Noah Hobelman stopped the bleeding for the Thunderbolts with a pin over Nate Folmer in 3 minutes, 29 seconds in the 285-pound bout. Jacob Reiber (113), and Zane Faust (126) each added a pin and a major decision, respectively, for Pius X, while Luke Andres picked up a forfeit victory at 132.
Caleb Durr (120), Taye Hill (138) and Cade Kennett (145) each picked up pins in the final three victories for the Knights.