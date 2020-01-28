Prep glance: Southeast's Hogan, Grand Island's Koang combine for 72 points in showdown

Grand Island CC 39, Lincoln Lutheran 32: The Warriors led 16-11 after the first quarter, but the C-2 No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders responded in the second and third quarters, including an early 8-0 run in the third to go ahead 29-20. GICC eventually took a 35-28 lead after three quarters. Lincoln Lutheran cut the deficit to 35-32 with two minutes to play, but GICC had all four of its fourth-quarter points in the waning moments for the victory. Elayne Poppe led the Warriors with 15 points.