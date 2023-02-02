Taye Moore's 18 points led the Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team past Norfolk on Tuesday in Norfolk.

The Knights' defense was sharp, forcing 22 turnovers and allowing the Panthers to only shoot 39% from the field.

Jake Hilkemann scored in double figures and added 14 points for Lincoln Southeast. The Knights improve to 12-6 and extend their winning streak to seven games.

Parkview Christian 66, Cedar Bluffs 20: DeShaun McGinnis poured in 23 points to lead D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian at home. With a 29-15 halftime lead, the Patriots went on a 20-0 run in the third quarter to put it away. Tairren Scott added 17 points and Judah Sundermann 13 for Parkview Christian.

Bishop Neumann 60, Waverly 44: AJ Heffelfinger had a team-high 18 points for the Cavaliers. The Vikings missed two of their starters and drop to 8-8 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 51, Norfolk 29: Lincoln Southeast had a dominant second quarter with a 16-3 run against Norfolk. Samantha Searcey was the leading scorer with 21 points for the Knights. Catrice Olds and Anna Long had 12 points each for Southeast.

Waverly 48, Bishop Neumann 32: The Class B No. 8 Vikings outscored the Cavaliers 21-9 in the third quarter. Paige Radenslaben had a team-high 12 points for Waverly. The Vikings improve to 11-6 and have won four of their last five games.

Milford 31, Centennial 26: The Class C-1 No. 7 Eagles fended off the upset-minded Broncos. Milford went on a 9-2 run in the fourth quarter to extend its winning streak to eight games.

Parkview Christian 50, Cedar Bluffs 12: Maria Pasterlo torched the net early for the D-2 No. 7 Patriots with 20 of her game-high 22 points coming in the first half. Aisha Dos Santos added 15 points for Parkview Christian.

Ashland-Greenwood 44, Lincoln Lutheran 41, OT: Alivia Pike had a game-high 14 points to lead the Bluejays. Lincoln Lutheran went on a 15-12 run in the final quarter to get to overtime. Jami Wahl scored 11 points for the Warriors.

BOYS WRESTLING

Lincoln Southeast 63, Lincoln Northeast 18: Lincoln Southeast won four consecutive weight classes from 145 pounds to 170, including three pins, that helped the Knights go on an early 21-point run. Caleb Durr (145), Cole Schroder (152) and Caden France (160) all picked up wins via pin, while Christian Zuniga (170) added a 14-8 decision. Northeast received 12 team points by forfeit and an Ivan Eloume pin in the 195-pound bout.