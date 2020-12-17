Prep glance: Sophomores spark offensive outburst for Lincoln High girls

Sophomore Kiana Wiley scored 19 points and sophomore Briauna Robinson added 17 to help Lincoln High's offense get rolling in a 71-26 girls basketball victory against Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at Lincoln High.
Robinson and Kaysia Woods sparked the Class A No. 7 Links early, combining for 13 points in a 21-point first quarter. Woods finished with 12 points.
Doneelah Washington led the Rockets with nine points in the season opener for both teams.
Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian (Iowa) 13: Aliziah Anderson stepped up in her second high school game with 22 points as the freshman led Parkview Christian to a road win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Parkview Christian 78, Heartland Christian (Iowa) 35: Tom Kraan dominated the paint for Parkview Christian as the 6-foot-6 senior scored 19 points to lead the Patriots in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Kraan was 9-of-13 from the field, and Keshawn Moore added 16 points for the Patriots.
WRESTLING
Lincoln East 51, Lincoln Pius X 24: East rattled six consecutive victories that included three pinfalls. Parker Wiens (120 pounds), Westin Sherlock (132) and Nic Swift (138) all pinned their opponents. Luke Andres (145) and Zane Faust (152) helped the Thunderbolts bring the score to 36-15 with a pin and decision, respectively, before the Spartans and Bolts split the final four matches.
