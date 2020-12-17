Prep glance: Sophomores spark offensive outburst for Lincoln High girls

Thursday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

Sophomore Kiana Wiley scored 19 points and sophomore Briauna Robinson added 17 to help Lincoln High's offense get rolling in a 71-26 girls basketball victory against Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at Lincoln High.

Robinson and Kaysia Woods sparked the Class A No. 7 Links early, combining for 13 points in a 21-point first quarter. Woods finished with 12 points.

Doneelah Washington led the Rockets with nine points in the season opener for both teams.

Parkview Christian 54, Heartland Christian (Iowa) 13: Aliziah Anderson stepped up in her second high school game with 22 points as the freshman led Parkview Christian to a road win.

BOYS BASKETBALL