Prep glance: Shaw shines with 27 points as East girls down Southeast

Lillie Shaw shined from the start, scoring 27 points to lead the Lincoln East girls basketball team to a 61-45 triumph over Lincoln Southeast on Thursday at Lincoln East.

Shaw scored 12 of her 27 points in the first half as the Spartans opened with a 28-23 halftime lead over the Knights. Shaw added 15 points in the second half, and Matalynn Campbell finished with 12 points for East.

Nyaluak Dak led the Knights with 12 points, and Samantha Searcey added 11.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 49, Cornerstone Christian 28: Maurice Reide opened the game on a personal 9-0 run for Parkview Christian on three three-pointers and the Patriots jumped to an early 14-3 lead after the first quarter in the Frontier Conference Tournament semifinals. Reide finished with 13 points, while Brayden Ulrich led the way in scoring with 14.

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln Southeast triangular: Landon Heller took home wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 0 seconds) and 100 freestyle (:54.32) to lead Southeast in a close 50-48 win over Lincoln High and a 51-35 win over Fremont. Miles Eddins swam a 2:24.81 in the 200 individual medley and Brendan Moon posted a 1:09.34 in the 100 butterfly for the Links. They defeated Fremont too, 53-37.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln Southeast triangular: Natalya Woods won two solo events and was a part of two winning relay teams for Southeast. She won the 50 freestyle with :24.77 and the 100 butterfly at 1:02.27. She anchored the 400 freestyle (3:52.38 and the 200 freestyle (1:45.09). Southeast defeated Lincoln High 80-22 and Fremont 57-44. The Tigers defeated the Links 71-30.

