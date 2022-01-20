Prep glance: Sellon's late score lifts Fremont boys past Southeast

Who doesn't love a little midseason award show? That's the focus of this episode of the podcast as hosts Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom distribute some Prep Extra Podcast awards, such as "underrated hero" and of course, the MVP. Then, the guys break down last week and take a look ahead. Don't…

Drew Sellon made a bucket in the paint at the buzzer to lift the Fremont boys basketball team to a 38-37 victory against Lincoln Southeast on Thursday.

Fremont, inbounding the ball from under its own basket, had just 0.5 seconds to work with. Sellon cut inside for a bounce pass and got the shot off just in time.

Southeast hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining to take a one-point lead.

Lincoln High 65, Norfolk 52: Lincoln High shot 10-of-23 from beyond the arc and nearly 45% from the field in a winning effort on the Links' home court Thursday. Collin Nick led Lincoln High with three three-pointers, including a buzzer-beater at halftime. Vince Garrett led the Links with 23 points.

Omaha Concordia 53, Lincoln Christian 43: Easton Marshbanks led all players with 21 points, but he and the Crusaders couldn't stop Class C-1 No. 4 ranked Omaha Concordia. Lincoln Christian led 23-21 at halftime but were outscored 32-20 in the second half. The Crusaders shot just 42.9% from the charity stripe while the Mustangs made 12 of 20 free throws (60%).

GIRLS BASKETBALL