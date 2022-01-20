Prep glance: Sellon's late score lifts Fremont boys past Southeast

Drew Sellon made a bucket in the paint at the buzzer to lift the Fremont boys basketball team to a 38-37 victory against Lincoln Southeast on Thursday.
Fremont, inbounding the ball from under its own basket, had just 0.5 seconds to work with. Sellon cut inside for a bounce pass and got the shot off just in time.
Southeast hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds remaining to take a one-point lead.
Lincoln High 65, Norfolk 52: Lincoln High shot 10-of-23 from beyond the arc and nearly 45% from the field in a winning effort on the Links' home court Thursday. Collin Nick led Lincoln High with three three-pointers, including a buzzer-beater at halftime. Vince Garrett led the Links with 23 points.
Omaha Concordia 53, Lincoln Christian 43: Easton Marshbanks led all players with 21 points, but he and the Crusaders couldn't stop Class C-1 No. 4 ranked Omaha Concordia. Lincoln Christian led 23-21 at halftime but were outscored 32-20 in the second half. The Crusaders shot just 42.9% from the charity stripe while the Mustangs made 12 of 20 free throws (60%).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont 81, Lincoln Southeast 42: Taylor McCabe scored 33 points to lead Class A No. 3 Fremont on the Knights' home court. McCabe blistered the Knights with nine three-pointers on 12 attempts. Anna Long led Southeast with 17 points and a five three-pointer performance.
Lincoln High 60, Norfolk 31: J'unti Franklin scored 11 of her 17 points in the first half and the No. 5 Links pulled away early at home. Nyawarga Jock added 10 points, all in the first half.
Lincoln Christian 57, Omaha Concordia 26: Lincoln Christian opened the first half on a 28-10 run, including a 9-0 run in the first quarter and never looked back. Freshman Kena Ailes led the Crusaders with 14 points, and 11 different players found the scoring column for the winning team.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln Northeast 101, Lincoln North Star 54: Trevor Vocasek (200-yard freestyle), Levi Eppens (50 freestyle), Jack Haeffner (diving), Matthew Cejka (100 butterfly), Brody Darnell (100 freestyle) and JT Downs (500 freestyle) each won events to lead the Rockets.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln Northeast 94, Lincoln North Star 71: Junior Elsie Maxwell won the 100 backstroke in 1 minute, 3.67 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 2:21.84 to lead the Rockets. Teammate Aria Feit added wins in the 100 and 200 freestyles.