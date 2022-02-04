Prep glance: Sand, Marshbanks power Lincoln Christian boys past Norris

Cohen Sand scored a game-high 21 points to lead Lincoln Christian to a 60-40 boys basketball win against Norris on Friday at Lincoln Christian School.

Easton Marshbanks added 16 points for the Crusaders. Marshbanks and Sand combined for 23 points after halftime.

Myles Hoehne led the Titans with 13.

Lincoln Southeast 57, Norfolk 41: Wade Voss led a balanced attack, scoring 16 points to lead the Knights on the road. Freshman BJ Bradford added 12 points and sophomore Taye Moore chipped in nine for Southeast, which snapped a four-game skid.

Lincoln Southwest 64, Columbus 35: A 19-4 run in the third quarter helped the Silver Hawks pull away after leading by 14 at the half. Chuck Love's 11 points and Rylan Smith's 10 led a balanced scoring effort for Southwest. Braden Frager also had nine.

Parkview Christian 70, Brownell Talbot 50: Viktor Kachalouski and Jaquez Curry each scored 12 points and Maurice Reide had 11 points to lead the Class D-4 No. 4 Patriots, who outscored Brownell Talbot 24-8 in the first quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southwest 58, Columbus 32: Freddie Wallace scored 16 points, 14 in the first half, to lead the No. 3 Silver Hawks. Aniya Seymore knocked down four three-pointers and Kennadi Williams added 12 points.

Lincoln Southeast 45, Norfolk 40: A 21-5 third-quarter run by the Knights was enough to overcome a six-point halftime deficit. Nyaluak Dak scored a game-high 17 points for Southeast.

Norris 58, Lincoln Christian 45: The Crusaders scored 21 points in the first quarter, but the Class B No. 4 Titans responded by holding them to single digits in the last three quarters. Kena Ailes scored 13 for Lincoln Christian.

Brownell Talbot 30, Parkview Christian 22: Brownell Talbot went on an 18-5 run in the fourth quarter in a comeback effort. Kerolene Dos Santos led the Patriots with 10 points.

WRESTLING

Adams Central Invite: Jordan O'Connor pinned his way to the 113-pound title for Lincoln North Star. O'Connor pinned all three opponents and scored 24 points for the Navigators, who finished in sixth place with 72 points. Toby Lammers (132) and Dallas Paxton (220) added third-place marks for the Gators.

