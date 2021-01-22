Prep glance: Sam Hoiberg scores 19 points as Class A No. 5 Bolts hold off Kearney

The Class A No. 5 Thunderbolt boys basketball team was challenged all night by a Bearcat team that kept the game within grasp, but Pius X prevailed for a 72-60 win Friday night in Kearney.
Pius X, clinging to a three-point lead with 4 minutes left, relied on smooth free-throw shooting in the closing moments to earn the win. Sam Hoiberg had a game-high 19 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 47: The Warriors used a 27-point second quarter and made 12 of 13 free throws down the stretch to hold off the Cavaliers in Wahoo. Josh Puelz scored a game-high 22 points for the Warriors, and teammate Joshua Duitsman chipped in 17, including four three-pointers in the second quarter.
Lincoln Southeast 76, Fremont 56: Ajantae Hogan scored 34 points for the Knights as they cruised past host Fremont after holding a 25-point halftime lead. McGinness Schneider also chipped in 10 for Southeast.
Parkview Christian 53, Lawrence-Nelson 50: Mark Lual scored 21 points as D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian fended off Lawrence-Nelson after leading 22-10 early at York College. The Patriots scored all eight points in the fourth quarter from the free-throw line. Jaheim Curry added 17 points for the Patriots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35: Kaysia Woods led the No. 10 Links with 12 points and Yelaniya Bradley chipped in 10 in Norfolk. Lincoln High was aided by a 22-point outburst in the second quarter.
Lincoln Lutheran 47, Bishop Neumann 46: Shanae Bergt hit a free throw with 0.08 seconds left to break a 46-46 tie and lift C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran to victory in Wahoo. Bergt finished with eight points. Lutheran's current 13-game winning streak is the longest in school history.
Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28: Miriam Miller (19 points) and Alexis Markowski (16) combined for 35 of Class A No. 1 Thunderbolts' 58 points in their road victory. Pius X outscored the No. 9 Bearcats 29-9 in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Lincoln Southwest 67, Lincoln Northeast 39: With Kate Dilsaver's 16 points leading the way, the No. 5 Silver Hawks cruised in the first half, opening a 44-15 lead by halftime. Doneelah Washington led host Northeast with 12 points.
Fremont 55, Lincoln Southeast 21: The Class A No. 2 Tigers forced 29 turnovers and Taylor McCabe scored 18 points for host Fremont. Sarah Shepard also scored 15 for the Tigers. Brittany Wulf led Southeast with eight points.
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Parkview Christian 33: Aleziah Anderson hit a pair of three-pointers and scored 16 points for Parkview Christian in the loss at York College. Emily Miller led Lawrence-Nelson with 27 points.