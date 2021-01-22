Prep glance: Sam Hoiberg scores 19 points as Class A No. 5 Bolts hold off Kearney

Parkview Christian 53, Lawrence-Nelson 50: Mark Lual scored 21 points as D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian fended off Lawrence-Nelson after leading 22-10 early at York College. The Patriots scored all eight points in the fourth quarter from the free-throw line. Jaheim Curry added 17 points for the Patriots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35: Kaysia Woods led the No. 10 Links with 12 points and Yelaniya Bradley chipped in 10 in Norfolk. Lincoln High was aided by a 22-point outburst in the second quarter.

Lincoln Lutheran 47, Bishop Neumann 46: Shanae Bergt hit a free throw with 0.08 seconds left to break a 46-46 tie and lift C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran to victory in Wahoo. Bergt finished with eight points. Lutheran's current 13-game winning streak is the longest in school history.

Lincoln Pius X 58, Kearney 28: Miriam Miller (19 points) and Alexis Markowski (16) combined for 35 of Class A No. 1 Thunderbolts' 58 points in their road victory. Pius X outscored the No. 9 Bearcats 29-9 in the second and third quarters to pull away.