Prep glance: Sallis leads No. 2 Millard North past No. 1 Bellevue West

Hunter Sallis scored 25 points to lead the Class A No. 2 Millard North boys basketball team past No. 1 Bellevue West on Friday in Bellevue.
Sallis shot 8-of-14 from the field and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. The Mustangs' Saint Thomas and Jasen Green both chipped in 13 points. Thomas was 5-of-8 from the field while Green was 5-of-7 with four blocks.
Chucky Hepburn led Bellevue West (17-3) with 15 points, and John Shanklin added 12.
Millard North takes on IMG Academy in the Heartland Hoops Class in Grand Island on Saturday.
Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 52: Behind 24-point outbursts from both Ajantae Hogan and Max Renn, the Knights rolled in a city matchup at Lincoln High. Southeast outscored Lincoln High 43-32 in the second half. Jaxson Barber had 22 points to lead the Links.
Creighton Prep 68, Lincoln Northeast 43: Spencer Schomers and Luke Jurgens each scored 10 points and the Junior Jays used a 20-5 run in the first quarter to set the tone at home. Carson Busch led Northeast with 12 points and Connor Renard added 11.
Mount Michael 66, Lincoln Lutheran 47: Junior center Kaleb Brink scored 24 points to lead Mount Michael on the road. Brad Bennett added 17 points for Mount Michael, who held Lutheran to under double-digit scoring in both the third and fourth quarters. Max Bartels, Tanner Lebo, Tice Jenkins and Josh Puelz each scored seven points to lead the Warriors. With a record of 17-4, Mount Michael will face Kearney (10-9) on Saturday.