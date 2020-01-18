Prep glance: Rockets hold off Elkhorn South in boys hoops

Pierce Bazil scored 19 points, Carson Busch added 15, and the Rockets held off Elkhorn South in the fourth quarter for 69-66 boys basketball victory Saturday at Lincoln Northeast.
Jake Bard had 14 and Connor Renard added 13 for Northeast. The Rockets had to hold off a late Storm charge, edging Elkhorn South 15-12 in the fourth quarter.
Papillion-La Vista South 73, Lincoln Southwest 55: Jared Mattley paced all scorers and led Class A No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South over the Silver Hawks at Lincoln Southwest.
The Silver Hawks, led by 19 points from Jayson Wakefield, trailed 29-27 at the half before the Titans rolled to a 23-14 advantage in the third quarter. Daniel Brocaille and Graham Cassoutt were a big part of Papio South's advantage, finishing with 14 and 12 points respectively.
Jared Bohrer added 12 points for the Silver Hawks.
Papillion-La Vista 64, Lincoln Southeast 41: Jake Appleget led the Knights with 15 points and 11 rebounds, five offensive, but it was cold shooting for Lincoln Southeast. The Knights shot 32% from the field while the Monarchs shot 55% and were paced by 16 points from Aidan Graham and 10 from Kyle Ingwerson. After Papillion-La Vista edged the Knights 15-13 in the first quarter, the Monarchs went on runs of 18-7 and 20-11 in the second and third quarters respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 69, Omaha Bryan 10: Nyayongah Gony led the Links with a game-high 25 points, 15 coming in the first quarter to help Lincoln High to a 34-1 run in the first quarter. Nyayien Koang added 18 and Kaysia Woods 10. The Links added 16-5, and 17-2 runs in the second and third quarters to pull away. Gony finished 11-of-13 from the floor.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Southwest 60, Papillion-La Vista South 41: Kate Dilsaver scored 22 points, including six in the first quarter to help the Silver Hawks to an opening 18-2 run. Riley Wells added four of her five in the first, where Lincoln Southwest allowed Papio South to hit just two free throws in the opening frame. The Titans scored the first eight points to begin the second half, but it was another run from the Silver Hawks, outscoring Papio South 14-3 to end the third.
Papillion-La Vista 71, Lincoln Southeast 41: The Monarchs set the tone with a 24-point outburst in the first quarter en route to a lopsided triumph. Lincoln Southeast (0-11) tried to climb back in the contest with 24 points across the second and third quarters, but Papillion-La Vista (12-1) netted 36 points during that span to run away from the Knights. Mackenzie Toomey led the Knights with 15 points, followed by Kennedy Kirkendall's 14. Lindsey Ingwerson scored a game-high 17 points to pace Papillion-La Vista.
Elkhorn South 48, Lincoln Northeast 41: Rylee Gray and Cami Small each scored 11 points to help the Storm rally for the win at Lincoln Northeast. Elkhorn South outscored the Rockets 20-11 in the final quarter. McKenna Minter led Northeast with 16 points.
SWIMMING
Millard North Invitational: The Lincoln East girls and boys each finished in second place in the team races.
The East girls scored 247 points and finished behind host Millard North (270), while the Spartan boys racked up 237 points and were edged out by Elkhorn/Elkhorn South (253).
Freshman Ashlea Johnson swam a season-best time of 1 minute, 7.28 seconds to win a competitive 100-yard breaststroke.
Lincoln Pius X senior Katie Stonehocker won the 200 freestyle (2:00.07) and finished second in the 100 breaststroke.
Charles Roberts (200 freestyle) and Cael Dice (100 backstroke) led the Spartan boys with victories, while Pius X's Alex Becker won the 500 freestyle in 4:51.24.