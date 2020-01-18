Prep glance: Rockets hold off Elkhorn South in boys hoops

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 69, Omaha Bryan 10: Nyayongah Gony led the Links with a game-high 25 points, 15 coming in the first quarter to help Lincoln High to a 34-1 run in the first quarter. Nyayien Koang added 18 and Kaysia Woods 10. The Links added 16-5, and 17-2 runs in the second and third quarters to pull away. Gony finished 11-of-13 from the floor.

Lincoln Southwest 60, Papillion-La Vista South 41: Kate Dilsaver scored 22 points, including six in the first quarter to help the Silver Hawks to an opening 18-2 run. Riley Wells added four of her five in the first, where Lincoln Southwest allowed Papio South to hit just two free throws in the opening frame. The Titans scored the first eight points to begin the second half, but it was another run from the Silver Hawks, outscoring Papio South 14-3 to end the third.