Prep glance: Renard's 40-point performance lifts Rockets past Norfolk

Connor Renard scored a career-high 40 points to outduel Kallam Herman as the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team beat Norfolk 84-63 in Norfolk on Friday.
Renard scored all 40 of his points from inside the arc and from the free-throw line. Herman unloaded for 30 points for Norfolk.
Pierce Bazil also had 12 points for Northeast.
Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59: Ajantae Hogan scored 22 points to go along with six rebounds as the Knights rode a hot start to victory in Omaha. Southeast outscored the Bulldogs 25-8 in the first quarter. Sam Haire scored 16 points off the bench for Southeast.
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40: Joshua Puelz scored a team-high 27 points as the Warriors outscored the Cowboys by 14 in the second half in Omaha. Josh Duitsman also scored nine for Lutheran.
Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37: Easton Marshbanks and Gavin McGerr combined for 36 of the host Crusaders' 46 points. Marshbanks scored a game-high 19 points while McGerr poured in 17.
Papillion-La Vista 53, Lincoln East 41: Kyle Ingwerson scored 20 points to pace the No. 7 Monarchs. Carter Glenn had 14 points to lead East.
Parkview Christian 56, Diller-Odell 40: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots won their 22nd game of the season, a school record. Jaheim Curry led Parkview Christian with 22 points and Michael Ault added 18. Austin Jurgens and Jacob Meyer each scored 17 points for the Griffins.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont 86, Lincoln North Star 77: The Class A No. 3 Tigers' Taylor McCabe had 28 points as both teams had four players score in double figures in Fremont. The Navigators were paced by Sammy Leu and Abby Krieser, who scored 17 points apiece.
Lincoln Pius X 60, Grand Island 4: Alexis Markowski scored 21 points for the Class A No. 1 Thunderbolts in Grand Island. Miriam Miller also scored 11 points for Pius X.
Omaha Burke 56, Lincoln Southeast 34: Sam Searcey scored a team-high 14 points for the Knights, but it was not enough to overcome a 22-4 second quarter. Bre Schneidewind scored 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Papillion-La Vista 55, Lincoln East 47: A 30-point second quarter from the Class A No. 10 Monarchs proved to be the difference after the visiting No. 9 Spartans led after the first quarter. Matalynn Campbell had a game-high 15 for East.