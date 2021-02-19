Prep glance: Renard's 40-point performance lifts Rockets past Norfolk

Connor Renard scored a career-high 40 points to outduel Kallam Herman as the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team beat Norfolk 84-63 in Norfolk on Friday.

Renard scored all 40 of his points from inside the arc and from the free-throw line. Herman unloaded for 30 points for Norfolk.

Pierce Bazil also had 12 points for Northeast.

Lincoln Southeast 71, Omaha Burke 59: Ajantae Hogan scored 22 points to go along with six rebounds as the Knights rode a hot start to victory in Omaha. Southeast outscored the Bulldogs 25-8 in the first quarter. Sam Haire scored 16 points off the bench for Southeast.

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Boys Town 40: Joshua Puelz scored a team-high 27 points as the Warriors outscored the Cowboys by 14 in the second half in Omaha. Josh Duitsman also scored nine for Lutheran.

Lincoln Christian 46, Bishop Neumann 37: Easton Marshbanks and Gavin McGerr combined for 36 of the host Crusaders' 46 points. Marshbanks scored a game-high 19 points while McGerr poured in 17.

Papillion-La Vista 53, Lincoln East 41: Kyle Ingwerson scored 20 points to pace the No. 7 Monarchs. Carter Glenn had 14 points to lead East.