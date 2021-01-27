 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Puelz pours in 31 points to lead Lincoln Lutheran past Bishop Neumann
Prep glance: Puelz pours in 31 points to lead Lincoln Lutheran past Bishop Neumann

Josh Puelz scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team to a 58-42 win against Bishop Neumann in the opening round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Lutheran.

Puelz drilled five three pointers in the Warriors' tone-setting first quarter.

Lutheran will play at Omaha Concordia on Thursday.

College View 62, Cornerstone Christian 40: Garrett Fortney scored 24 points, including 20 during the second and third quarters, to lead the Eagles to a first-round win at the Frontier Conference Tournament. Carter Trumble also poured in 17 points for the Eagles.

Parkview Christian 98, Whiting, Iowa 19: Maurice Reide and Keshawn Moore both scored 16 points to lead five Patriots in double figures during the Frontier Conference Tournament. Class D-2 top-ranked Parkview Christian used a full-court press in the early stages of the game, leading the Patriots' 37-point display in the first quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 36, Cornerstone Christian 26: Alexiah Anderson scored 14 points to lead the Patriots in the Frontier Conference Tournament. Aided by seven early points by Jada Smith, Parkview jumped to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter.

Omaha Christian 38, College View 26: Codie and Belle Wirges both scored 12, combining for more than half of Omaha Christian's points in the Frontier Conference Tournament. A big second quarter was the difference for Omaha Christian, which outscored the Eagles 14-4 during that span. Emma Bermeo scored 11 points for College View. 

WRESTLING

Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln Pius X 29: The Knights won eight matches throughout the light and heavy weight classes to defeat the Thunderbolts. The dual began at 182 pounds, where Max McClatchey beat Dontae Thomas in a 2-1 decision. Southeast used that momentum to win the next three matches and take an 18-0 lead.

