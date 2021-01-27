Prep glance: Puelz pours in 31 points to lead Lincoln Lutheran past Bishop Neumann

Josh Puelz scored a game-high 31 points to lead the Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team to a 58-42 win against Bishop Neumann in the opening round of the Centennial Conference Tournament on Wednesday at Lutheran.

Puelz drilled five three pointers in the Warriors' tone-setting first quarter.

Lutheran will play at Omaha Concordia on Thursday.

College View 62, Cornerstone Christian 40: Garrett Fortney scored 24 points, including 20 during the second and third quarters, to lead the Eagles to a first-round win at the Frontier Conference Tournament. Carter Trumble also poured in 17 points for the Eagles.

Parkview Christian 98, Whiting, Iowa 19: Maurice Reide and Keshawn Moore both scored 16 points to lead five Patriots in double figures during the Frontier Conference Tournament. Class D-2 top-ranked Parkview Christian used a full-court press in the early stages of the game, leading the Patriots' 37-point display in the first quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL