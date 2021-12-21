Prep glance: Puelz leads Lutheran boys past Mount Michael and to their third straight win

Johnny Puelz scored 14 points to lead Lincoln Lutheran to a 57-46 home win over Mount Michael.

Gabe Schmidt added 11 points for the Warriors in their third straight win after an 0-5 start.

After the first quarter ended in a 14-14 tie, the Warriors pulled away for a 30-21 lead to take control.

Hartington CC 73, Parkview Christian 45: Michael Ault scored 15 points for the D-2 No. 6 Patriots in Parkview Christian's first loss of the season at the Archbishop Bergan Tournament in Fremont. Maurice Reide added 13 points and Viktar Kachalouski had 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln North Star 58, Grand Island 17: Lincoln North erupted for 29 points in the second quarter to roll the Islanders in Grand Island. Sarah Gatwech had 19 points to lead the Navigators, who outscored the Islanders 29-8 in the second quarter to build a comfortable lead. Morgan Blayney added eight points for North Star, which improved to 3-4.