Prep glance: Puelz helps Warriors pull away against Fairbury; Lutheran girls improve to 5-1

Josh Puelz scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and Lincoln Lutheran went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes to defeat Fairbury 56-40 Wednesday during the first day of the Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors led by two after the third quarter, and then outscored Fairbury 21-7 in the fourth. Micah Schlueter added 15 points for Lutheran.

The Warriors will play Arlington to close out the tournament Friday.

Parkview Christian 71, Shelton 56: Senior Mark Lual scored 22 points, junior Michael Ault had 20 and junior Jaheim Curry added 14 to lead the Class D-2 No. 6 Patriots to the Silver Lake holiday tournament championship game.

GIRLS

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Fairbury 19: Junior Katelynn Oxley scored 12 points and the Warriors (5-1) used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to take control.

Lutheran will play Arlington on Friday to close out the Lutheran holiday tournament.

Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30: In the Silver Lake holiday tournament, Shelton used a big second half to hand Parkview Christian its first loss of the season.