Prep glance: Puelz helps Warriors pull away against Fairbury; Lutheran girls improve to 5-1
  • Updated
Josh Puelz scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and Lincoln Lutheran went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes to defeat Fairbury 56-40 Wednesday during the first day of the Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament.

The Warriors led by two after the third quarter, and then outscored Fairbury 21-7 in the fourth. Micah Schlueter added 15 points for Lutheran.

The Warriors will play Arlington to close out the tournament Friday.

Parkview Christian 71, Shelton 56: Senior Mark Lual scored 22 points, junior Michael Ault had 20 and junior Jaheim Curry added 14 to lead the Class D-2 No. 6 Patriots to the Silver Lake holiday tournament championship game.

GIRLS

Lincoln Lutheran 39, Fairbury 19: Junior Katelynn Oxley scored 12 points and the Warriors (5-1) used a 16-4 run in the second quarter to take control.

Lutheran will play Arlington on Friday to close out the Lutheran holiday tournament.

Shelton 52, Parkview Christian 30: In the Silver Lake holiday tournament, Shelton used a big second half to hand Parkview Christian its first loss of the season.

MaKenna Willis scored eight of her 12 points in the second half for the Bulldogs.

Aleziah Anderson paced the Patriots with 11 points.

High school basketball logo 2014
