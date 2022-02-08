Prep glance: Pius X girls spread the scoring wealth, cruise past Elkhorn

The Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X girls basketball team had three double-figure scorers, including a game-high 12 points from Madelyn Navrkal, to cruise past Elkhorn 58-27 on Tuesday at Pius X High School.

A fast start was key for Pius X, which shot out to a quick 17-7 first-quarter lead before extending that to 30-14 by halftime.

Adison Markowski scored 11 points for the Thunderbolts while Sara Iburg chipped in 10.

Parkview Christian 73, Boys Town 27: Kerolene Dos Santos, who will undergo season-ending knee surgery Thursday, continued to break school records, this time scoring 31 points to go along with nine rebounds in leading the Patriots to their 15th win this season, which is a program record in a single season. Myllena De Sousa had 26 points for the Patriots.

Lincoln Christian 67, Weeping Water 34: The Crusaders opened on a 23-5 run where Kenadee Ailes scored six of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter. Lauren Swan added 11 points for Lincoln Christian, which hit six threes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Town 89, Parkview Christian 80: Viktar Kachalouski followed up his record-breaking performance from last Saturday against Cedar Bluffs with a 31-point performance for Parkview Christian.

