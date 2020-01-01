Prep glance: Patriot boys' work on defense pays off

The Parkview Christian boys spent much of their recent break from competition working on their defense, and it bore fruit Wednesday in the third-place game of the Elm Creek Tournament against Gibbon.

The Patriots held the Buffaloes to single digits in three of the four quarters and used a second-quarter surge to win 47-36.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trailing 6-5 early in the second quarter, Logan Page fed his brother Chandler, who was fouled while scoring. The resulting three-point play put Parkview up 8-5 and sparked a run that, along with two three-pointers late in the quarter from Jamal Smith, put the Patriots up 20-13 at the half.

Logan Page led Parkview with 16 points, and Smith added 11. The Patriots also forced six steals.

Girls basketball

Gibbon 45, Parkview Christian 29: The Parkview Christian girls were down just two points at halftime against Gibbon in the third-place game at the Elm Creek Tournament on Wednesday, but the Buffaloes pulled away in the second half behind a full-court press. The Patriots only trailed 19-17 at half before Gibbon turned up its defense. Aleni Rogers led the Patriots with 14 points.