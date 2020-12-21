 Skip to main content
Prep glance: Parkview girls continue hot start, improve to 4-0
Prep glance: Parkview girls continue hot start, improve to 4-0

  • Updated
The Parkview Christian girls basketball team continued its hottest start in program history.

The Patriots moved to 4-0 on Monday with a 41-27 victory over Lewiston at home. Coach Vince Henzel believes this is the best start in school history.

Parkview Christian overcame a slow start trailing 7-3 after the first quarter with an 18-6 run.

Aleziah Anderson led the Patriots and all scorers with 16 points, followed by 13 from teammate Jada Smith. 

BOYS HOOPS

Parkview Christian 78, Lewiston 48Three players scored 15-plus points as the Patriots rolled to another victory over the Tigers at Parkview Christian.

Mark Lual paced Parkview Christian with 21 points. Michael Ault and Keshawn Moore added 19 and 15 points, respectively. The Patriots dominated the first quarter, 26-14.

Lewiston was led by Hayden Christen with 16 points and Matthew Barker added 12.

