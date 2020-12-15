Prep glance: Parkview Christian girls start season strong

Anessa Anderson led Parkview Christian with 13 points as the Patriots defeated Friend 34-28 in their girls basketball season opener Tuesday night at Christian.

Parkview Christian outscored Friend 15-4 in the first quarter. Aleziah Anderson and Sienna Ulrich each had six points for the Patriots.

Shelby Lawver had nine points and Cameryn Brandt scored eight for the Bulldogs.

Parkview Christian 75, Friend 44: Four players scored in double figures as the Patriots won their opener at home.

Jaheim Curry scored 19 points for Parkview Christian to lead all scorers. Mark Lual scored 14 points, and Michael Ault and Franco Rossi each had 10 for the Patriots.

Breckan Schluter led the Bulldogs with 12 points and Chase Svehla had 11.

