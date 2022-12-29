Prep glance: Parkview Christian girls improve to 9-0 for first time in school history

The Parkview Christian girls basketball team is 9-0 for the first time in school history following a 47-45 win over Sterling at the Weeping Water holiday tournament.

The Patriots found themselves down 39-29 heading into the fourth quarter, but Isabella Minatti's 11 fourth-quarter points propelled the Patriots to a comeback victory. Minatti hit a go-ahead three-pointer for a 45-43 lead, then recorded a steal and a layup with two seconds left to secure the victory.

Minatti finished with a game-high 19 points while Jada Smith put up 11 points for Parkview Christian. The Patriots held Macy Richardson, who scored 41 points in her previous outing, to just 13 points.

Parkview Christian will face Johnson-Brock in the final at 4 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 75, Weeping Water 27: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots hit 13 three-pointers in their opening game at the Weeping Water tournament. Viktar Kachalouski had a game-high 24 points and Maurice Reide added 15 as Parkview improved to 6-1.