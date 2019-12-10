Prep glance: Parkview Christian boys roll past Omaha Christian

Parkview Christian picked up a comfortable road win, 62-28, against Omaha Christian in boys basketball Tuesday. The Patriots were led by Jamie Juncal, who put up a game-high 17 points. Parkview Christian outscored the home team 16-2 in the first quarter. “We were really able to speed them up and use our athleticism to our advantage in this game,” Parkview Christian coach Nathan Godwin said.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Omaha Christian 22, Parkview Christian 20: Omaha Christian narrowly snatched victory in a close-fought game against the Parkview Christian Patriots. Anessa Anderson had nine points for the Patriots. “They really rallied in the fourth quarter scoring the last nine points, while holding us scoreless in the fourth,” said Parkview Christian coach Vince Henzel.

BOYS SWIMMING

Southeast Triangular: Lincoln Southeast was the big winner of their home triangular Tuesday as the Knights beat Lincoln North Star 82-20 and Grand Island 50-48. Junior Adam Rustenmier led Southeast as he won the 100 butterfly and helped the Knights clinch the 400 freestyle relay. Other notable performances include Grand Island's Doug Lewandowski winning the 200 free style and 100 backstroke while teammate Luke Dankert won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke.