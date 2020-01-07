Prep glance: Parkview Christian boys crank up the offense in Iowa

The Parkview Christian boys basketball team won big at Whiting, Iowa, scoring 58 points in the first half on its way to a 96-27 win Tuesday.
Parkview Christian's Jamie Juncal had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Class D-2 fifth-ranked Patriots. Jamal Smith added 13 points and six assists.
"We played a lot of guys tonight," Parkview Christian coach Nathan Godwin said — 10 of the Patriots' 16 roster players scored, with five of them getting into double digits.
Parkview Christian's last game was a one-point loss to Omaha Nation. "It was a nice bounce back from last night's devastating loss," Godwin said.
Parkview Christian, now 5-3, doesn't play again until a home game against Mead on Jan. 21.
Omaha Benson 67, Lincoln High 65: The Links dug out of a 19-point hole at halftime to push Omaha Benson on its heels, but the Links squandered a one-point lead in the final minute, as the Bunnies slipped away with the win. With the loss, Lincoln High drops to 0-9.
College View 50, Dorchester 24: The Eagles were red-hot in the first half and never looked back in their home win. College View extended a 33-9 lead advantage at halftime behind a second quarter in which it dominated Dorchester 18-2. Garrett Fortney poured in a game-high 25 points to lead the Eagles, who improved to 4-3. Matthan Sigowa contributed 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln High 50, Omaha Benson 31: Behind a trio of double-digit scorers, the Class A No. 10 Links rolled at home. Nyayongah Gony led the way with 15 points, followed by Kaysia Woods (12) and Nyayien Koang (10). Lincoln High led 26-14 at halftime and improves to 7-3.
Whiting, Iowa 39, Parkview Christian 21: The Patriots went on the road but had trouble scoring in an 18-point loss. A tough press, coupled with stifling man-to-man defense, was a big factor in Whiting's victory. Parkview committed 39 turnovers and didn't score until the second quarter. Anessa Anderson led the Patriots with 14.
Dorchester 42, College View 18: A lackluster offensive start from the Eagles let Dorchester run away with a lopsided win. College View (5-3) was limited to just four points in both of the first two quarters, and five in each of the next two. Emma Bermeo led the Eagles with five points and Jada Brewer added four.
WRESTLING
Lincoln Southeast triangular: The Knights walked away with two dual victories, defeating Omaha North 45-33 and Wilber-Clatonia 42-33. Max McClatchey only wrestled once, pinning Omaha North's Joshua Denton in 46 seconds in the 195-pound weight class, which sealed the win against the Vikings. McClatchey took a forfeit victory against Wilber-Clatonia. Against the Wolverines, Southeast took the final four matches, including three by forfeit to upend Wilber-Clatonia. Zack Belmadez (195) ended the dual with a pin for Southeast in 53 seconds.