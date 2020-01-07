Prep glance: Parkview Christian boys crank up the offense in Iowa

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 50, Omaha Benson 31: Behind a trio of double-digit scorers, the Class A No. 10 Links rolled at home. Nyayongah Gony led the way with 15 points, followed by Kaysia Woods (12) and Nyayien Koang (10). Lincoln High led 26-14 at halftime and improves to 7-3.

Whiting, Iowa 39, Parkview Christian 21: The Patriots went on the road but had trouble scoring in an 18-point loss. A tough press, coupled with stifling man-to-man defense, was a big factor in Whiting's victory. Parkview committed 39 turnovers and didn't score until the second quarter. Anessa Anderson led the Patriots with 14.

Dorchester 42, College View 18: A lackluster offensive start from the Eagles let Dorchester run away with a lopsided win. College View (5-3) was limited to just four points in both of the first two quarters, and five in each of the next two. Emma Bermeo led the Eagles with five points and Jada Brewer added four.

WRESTLING

Lincoln Southeast triangular: The Knights walked away with two dual victories, defeating Omaha North 45-33 and Wilber-Clatonia 42-33. Max McClatchey only wrestled once, pinning Omaha North's Joshua Denton in 46 seconds in the 195-pound weight class, which sealed the win against the Vikings. McClatchey took a forfeit victory against Wilber-Clatonia. Against the Wolverines, Southeast took the final four matches, including three by forfeit to upend Wilber-Clatonia. Zack Belmadez (195) ended the dual with a pin for Southeast in 53 seconds.