Prep glance: Parkview boys' press defense holds down Cornerstone Christian

The Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian boys basketball team used a tough press to easily slip past Cornerstone Christian, 69-44, Thursday at the Frontier Conference Tournament at the Kroc Center in Omaha.
The Patriots got off to a dominating start, leading 23-4 after one quarter, behind a diamond press that coach Nate Godwin said sped up the Cougars "to where they weren't comfortable with it."
"We really worked on our press this past week," Godwin said, "and we pressed them really well."
Jamie Juncal led the Patriots with 17 points. Parkview next plays in Saturday's championship game.
College View 44, Cedar Bluffs 40: Garrett Fortney scored 26 points to lead College View in the consolation bracket of the Frontier Conference Tournament. Fortney scored nine points in the Eagles' 12-point first quarter and eight points in the fourth quarter as they held off the Wildcats. College View held Cedar Bluffs to just two points in the second quarter.
SWIMMING
Lincoln High duals: The Lincoln Southeast girls took dual victories over Lincoln High (59.00-43.00) and Fremont (69.00-30.00), while the Lincoln High boys defeated Southeast (54.00-44.00) and Fremont (51.00-47.00).
Kyla Farley won the 500-yard freestyle for the Knights in 5 minutes, 56.28 seconds, while Kennedy Carlson took the 100 fly for Southeast. Carlson also added a victory in the 100 backstroke and led off the Knights in their 200 freestyle relay victory.
Charles Sieglaff led the Links on the boys side with a victory in the 100 freestyle (:49.06) and a 1:03.61 victory in the 100 breaststroke.
Southeast took the dual on the boys side over Fremont, 49.00-45.00, while Lincoln High defeated Fremont, 64.00-35.00, on the girls side.
WRESTLING
Freeman Invitational: Lincoln Christian finished fifth with 71 points, and were led by a championship finish from John Haase in the 195-pound weight class. Haase pinned Nebraska City's Armando Pacheco in 1 minute, 6 seconds in the finals. Eli Wegrzyn added a second-place finish at 126 pounds and Isaac Wegrzyn (113) took third.