Prep glance: Parkview boys' press defense holds down Cornerstone Christian

The Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian boys basketball team used a tough press to easily slip past Cornerstone Christian, 69-44, Thursday at the Frontier Conference Tournament at the Kroc Center in Omaha.

The Patriots got off to a dominating start, leading 23-4 after one quarter, behind a diamond press that coach Nate Godwin said sped up the Cougars "to where they weren't comfortable with it."

"We really worked on our press this past week," Godwin said, "and we pressed them really well."

Jamie Juncal led the Patriots with 17 points. Parkview next plays in Saturday's championship game.