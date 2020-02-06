Prep glance: Parkview boys get on roll for win at College View

The Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian boys basketball team went on a 34-point outburst in the second quarter Thursday and cruised to a 80-68 win at College View.
Jalen Curry led the Patriots with 20 points. Garrett Fortney led College View with a game-high 38 points. The Eagles closed the gap with a 24-point fourth quarter.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ashland-Greenwood 39: Abby Wachal had a season-high 15 points to lead the Warriors, and Lincoln Lutheran held off Ashland-Greenwood down the stretch at the free-throw line at Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors went 7-for-7 on free throws in the final minutes after the Bluejays cut the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter. Laney Poppe added 10 points for Lutheran.
College View 37, Parkview Christian 24: Xiara Lopez netted 12 points for College View, and the Eagles went on a 15-5 run to close out the first half after trailing 8-7 to end the first quarter. Lopez scored 10 of her 12 point in the first half, including seven in the second quarter.
BOYS SWIMMING
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Southwest 138, Lincoln Southeast 47: The Silver Hawks took the first five events before Adam Rustermier won the 100-yard butterfly for Lincoln Southeast's first victory at Lincoln Southeast.
Easton Wichita, Grant Nelson, Louis Antinoro and Zac Christianson swam Lincoln Southwest to an opening victory in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 50.19 seconds. Tommy Palmer helped the Silver Hawks with a win in the 200 freestyle in 1:50.56. Tyler Reida edged Ethan Reida in the 200 IM, as the duo finished first and second in 2:07.66 and 2:08.20 respectively.
The Silver Hawks went on to win 10 of the 12 events.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln Southwest 147, Lincoln Southeast 39: Brady Reichmuth won two events Thursday at Lincoln Southeast to help the Silver Hawks wade past the Knights.
Reichmuth led off the Silver Hawks' 200-yard medley relay, which Southwest won in 1:59.49. She added another victory in the 500 freestyle in 5:46.88.
Lily Schroeder added two more victories for Southwest, taking the 200 freestyle (2:02.83) and the 100 freestyle (:56.65).