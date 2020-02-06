Prep glance: Parkview boys get on roll for win at College View

The Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian boys basketball team went on a 34-point outburst in the second quarter Thursday and cruised to a 80-68 win at College View.

Jalen Curry led the Patriots with 20 points. Garrett Fortney led College View with a game-high 38 points. The Eagles closed the gap with a 24-point fourth quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Lutheran 50, Ashland-Greenwood 39: Abby Wachal had a season-high 15 points to lead the Warriors, and Lincoln Lutheran held off Ashland-Greenwood down the stretch at the free-throw line at Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors went 7-for-7 on free throws in the final minutes after the Bluejays cut the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter. Laney Poppe added 10 points for Lutheran.

College View 37, Parkview Christian 24: Xiara Lopez netted 12 points for College View, and the Eagles went on a 15-5 run to close out the first half after trailing 8-7 to end the first quarter. Lopez scored 10 of her 12 point in the first half, including seven in the second quarter.

BOYS SWIMMING

