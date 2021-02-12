Prep glance: Palmer, Prince pair up to lead No. 2 Elkhorn North past No. 1 Norris in Class B showdown

Friday's statewide scores: Boys | Girls

Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North avenged its only loss of the season to No. 1 Norris with a 48-41 girls basketball win in Firth on Friday night.

The Wolves were led by the duo of Reilly Palmer (22 points) and Britt Prince (16 points). The team also hit 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

"I thought the two of them (Palmer and Price) held it down for us offensively early on when we struggled," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said.

Norris held onto a small lead throughout, but Elkhorn North kept it within striking distance and made its run late. Brianna Stai took the lead on offense for the Titans, scoring 14 points. Kalli Kroeker also had eight points.