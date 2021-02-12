Prep glance: Palmer, Prince pair up to lead No. 2 Elkhorn North past No. 1 Norris in Class B showdown

Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North avenged its only loss of the season to No. 1 Norris with a 48-41 girls basketball win in Firth on Friday night.
The Wolves were led by the duo of Reilly Palmer (22 points) and Britt Prince (16 points). The team also hit 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
"I thought the two of them (Palmer and Price) held it down for us offensively early on when we struggled," Elkhorn North coach Ann Prince said.
Norris held onto a small lead throughout, but Elkhorn North kept it within striking distance and made its run late. Brianna Stai took the lead on offense for the Titans, scoring 14 points. Kalli Kroeker also had eight points.
"I told the girls to just value each possession, hit their free throws and get rebounds," Prince said. "It means a lot to get this win and be where we are this year. This team has tried to build the foundation for what Elkhorn North basketball is about."
Lincoln Pius X 75, Omaha South 19: The Thunderbolts used a 23-3 run right off the bat to build an unsurmountable lead. Class A No. 1 Pius X was led by Alexis Markowski with a game-high 23 points while her sister Adison scored 13.
Lincoln High 57, Lincoln Southeast 43: Kaysia Woods erupted for a game-high 28 points to lead the Links. Kiana Wiley pitched in 14 for Lincoln High. Alivya Bollen had 21 points to lead the Knights.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Northeast 58, Bellevue East 48: The Bazil brothers teamed up to pace the Rockets offense as Pierce scored a game-high 20 points and Porter added 14. TK Barnett scored 19 to lead Bellevue East.
Lincoln Southeast 71, Lincoln High 45: The three-headed threat of Ajantae Hogan (19 points), Jake Appleget (13) and Sam Haire (13) shined to lead the Knights in a city win. Livon Ramsey led the way for the Links with 15 points.
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha South 34: Sam Hastreiter and Sam Hoiberg each scored 11 points as the Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts used a 35-15 halftime advantage to cruise to victory.