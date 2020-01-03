Prep glance: Omaha Concordia pulls away from Warriors at Lutheran Invite

Three players finished in double-figures to help lead the Omaha Concordia boys to a 63-48 basketball win against Lincoln Lutheran during the first day of the Lutheran Invitational in Seward.
Concordia used a 21-8 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Concordia will play Lutheran High Northeast in the championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday, while Lincoln Lutheran will play Heartland Lutheran on Saturday morning.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 37, OMAHA CONCORDIA 22: Lutheran came out with a victory in the first round of the Lutheran Invitational. The Warriors jumped to a 21-12 halftime lead and never looked back with help from senior center Kayla Steinbauer, who scored a game-high 11 points. Lincoln Lutheran will play Lincoln High Northeast in Saturday's 6 p.m. championship game.