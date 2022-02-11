Prep glance: Northeast girls knock off No. 7 Bellevue East

Doneelah Washington scored 16 points to lead the Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team to a 54-53 upset of Class A No. 7 Bellevue East on Friday at Northeast High School.

Bellevue East's Kara Stricklin hit a three with three seconds remaining to pull the Chieftains to within one point, but Northeast was able to hold on.

Serena Heeren added 13 and Yelaniya Bradley poured in 10 for Northeast.

Lincoln High 58, Lincoln Southeast 21: Class A No. 2 Lincoln High found itself in an offensive rut early, leading 5-2 after a quarter of play before exploding on a 22-6 run to close out the half. Bri Robinson scored seven of her game-high 15 points for the Links in the run. J'Unti Franklin added 13 points for Lincoln High.

Kearney Catholic 50, Lincoln Christian 43, OT: Ashlyn Keck scored five of her game-high 16 points in overtime to help the No. 8 Stars outlast the Crusaders. Kena Ailes led the Crusaders with nine points while Annie Hueser and Emerson Crist each added eight.

Kearney 51, Lincoln North Star 32: North Star's Sarah Gatwech led all players with 16 points, but the freshman's scoring output wasn't enough to overcome Kearney's bevy of scorers. Eight players scored for the Bearcats, led by Tatum Rusher with 13 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 68, Lincoln High 45: Jackson Martin scored a team-high 14 points for the Knights, who have won four straight. Southeast's Wade Voss added 13 points and B.J. Bradford 12.

Lincoln Northeast 67, Bellevue East 38: The Rockets turned up the defensive pressure, holding the Chieftains to only 11 first-half points. G Gatnoor led an evenly spread out offense with a game-high 14 points while Zander Beard and Porter Bazil each added eight.

Kearney 61, Lincoln North Star 53: The Bearcats ripped off 18 points in the fourth quarter, including five of Jack Dahlgren's 13 points to hold off the feisty Navigators. Jack Mundorf led Kearney with 14 points while Kaden Miller added 10 of his own. Antallah Sandlin'el led all scorers with 20 points for North Star. Jake Hilkemann added 11.

Kearney Catholic 43, Lincoln Christian 31: The Stars' outscored the Crusaders 24-4 across the second and third quarters to pull out the low-scoring win. Kearney Catholic had a balanced attack as Garrett Schmaderer scored a game-high 10 points while Turner Plugge chipped in nine and Brett Mahony added eight. Easton Marshbanks led Christian with 10 points.

