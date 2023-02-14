In a battle between two top-10 teams in Class A, the No. 9 Lincoln North Star girls basketball team was able to come through for the win against No. 5 Lincoln East 43-40 on Tuesday.

North Star trailed for most of the game, entering the fourth quarter down 33-31. Mikayla Ray scored all six of her points in the fourth to propel the comeback.

Sarah Getwech led North Star with 14 points. Kaylee Denker had a game-high 17 points for East. Regan Barnard added 11 points for the Spartans.

The Navigators improve to 14-7, while the Spartans' loss drops them down to 16-5 and ends their nine-game winning streak.

Lincoln High 78, Norfolk 17: Three different players scored in double figures for Class A No. 2 Lincoln High. Bri Robinson had 17 of her 21 game-high points in the first half for the Links. Lincoln High improves to 21-1.

Lincoln Pius X 44, Lincoln Northeast 37: The top-three scorers for Class A No. 7 Lincoln Pius X (17-5) had big second halves to help the Bolts down No. 10 Lincoln Northeast. Sara Iburg scored eight of her game-high 11 points over the final two quarters, while Elsa Vedra added six of her eight points, and Keeleigh Knobbe six of her 10.

Millard North 55, Lincoln Southwest 32: The Class A No. 2 Mustangs got off to a quick start with a 15-8 run in the first quarter. Brinly Christensen was the leading scorer for Lincoln Southwest with 11 points. The Silver Hawks' defense allowed 24 points in the fourth quarter. Millard North continues its strong season with a 19-2 record.

Norris 61, Hastings 14: Ella Johnson led Class B No. 6 Norris with 11 points. The Titans' defense didn't give up more than four points in any quarter. Kennedy Sullivan added 10 points as Norris improved to 14-8.

York 37, Waverly 31: Class B No. 3 York made five second-half three-pointers to win a close matchup against Class B No. 7 Waverly. Lainey Portwine led the Dukes with 11 points. The Vikings got 10 points from Peyton Tritz. The Dukes improved to 18-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Northeast 51: Treyson Anderson recorded a game-high 20 points for the Thunderbolts. Christian Winn kept the Rockets in the game with his team-high 17 points. Jackson Kessler and Adam Searcey each added nine points for Pius X. The Thunderbolts are now 14-9, while the Rockets go to 13-9.

Millard North 91, Lincoln Southwest 80: The Class A No. 2 Mustangs held off the No. 10 Silver Hawks. Chuck Love had a game-high 26 points for the Silver Hawks. Derek Rollins was the scoring leader for the Mustangs with 22 points. Braden Frager added 21 points for Southwest. Millard North improves to 19-3, while Lincoln Southwest is 13-8 for the season.

Norris 58, Hastings 46: Barret Boesiger had a game-high 22 points with five three-pointers. Chris Garner Jr. added 10 points for the Titans. Caden Block led Hastings with 20. Norris moves to 13-9

York 60, Waverly 54: The Vikings nearly came back against the Dukes. York missed 10 straight free throws to end the game, but held on. The Vikings are now 10-10.