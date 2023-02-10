Class A No. 9 Lincoln North Star was on a roll from the tip as the Navigators rolled over Grand Island 65-19 at North Star.

Ani Leu scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter. The Navigators went on a 41-7 run between the second and third quarter. Kendall Anderson made four three-pointers on her way to 14 points.

The Navigators improve to 12-7 and have won three of their last four games.

Lincoln Christian 48, Kearney Catholic 44: The Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders got off to a fast start with a 15-9 run in the first quarter. Kena Ailes was the leading scorer with 18 points for Christian. The Crusaders extend their winning streak to 11 games and improve to 20-2 on the season.

Lincoln Southwest 53, Norfolk 26: Elanor Griffin and Hayden Rathe each scored 10 points to lead the Silver Hawks against the Panthers. The Lincoln Southwest defense only gave up seven points in the first half. The Hawks have now won five in a row.

Kearney 56, Lincoln Southeast 28: Tatum Rusher had 10 of her game-high 23 points for Kearney in the third quarter. The Bearcat defense only gave up 12 points in the second half. Samantha Searcey scored a team-high 13 points for Lincoln Southeast.

Beatrice 53, Northwest 48, OT: Riley Schwisow was the leading scorer with 16 points for Class B No. 6 Beatrice. The Lady Orange improve to 15-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southwest 69, Norfolk 56: Chuck Love and Braden Frager combined for 31 points to lead the Silver Hawks. The Southwest defense forced 12 turnovers and held the Panthers to 29% on three-point field goals. Chase Swanson had a game-high 23 points for Norfolk. Rylan Smith had 11 points for Southwest.

Lincoln Christian 55, Kearney Catholic 48: Joel Feauto had a game-high 17 points for the Crusaders. Parker Bash scored six of his 12 points in the fourth quarter for Christian. Landon Edeal was the leading scorer for Kearney Catholic with 16 points.

Beatrice 46, Northwest 23: The Class B No. 7 Orangemen went on a 16-8 run in the final quarter to pull ahead of the Vikings. Beatrice improves to 11-7 for the season.