Prep glance: North Star girls force OT, then hold off Omaha Burke

The Lincoln North Star girls basketball team edged Omaha Burke 60-57 in overtime Wednesday in Omaha.

North Star's Saylor Schaefer connected on a game-tying three-pointer at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Abby Krieser (19 points) and Dyvine Harris (18) paced the Navigator offense, which shot 59% from the field despite only making 5 of 26 (19%) three-point attempts.

Lincoln Pius X 56, Lincoln Southeast 16: Good defense turned into offense for Class A No. 1 Lincoln Pius X at home. The Thunderbolts limited Southeast to eight first-half points in part of Pius X's extended 30-8 run. Alexis Markowski led Pius X with 15 points.

Lincoln East 58, Norfolk 28: The Spartans snapped the Panthers' four-game winning streak with help from seniors Haley Peterson and Regan Barnard, who each scored 13 points at home. Lincoln East got out to a quick start offensively with a 20-8 run in the first quarter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lincoln North Star 63, Omaha Burke 48: Josh Brown and Kwat Abdelkarim combined for six three-pointers — three apiece — to lead North Star in Omaha. Abdelkarim paced the Navigators with 24 points and Brown added 15. North Star shot 66.7% from the floor.

Boys Town 64, Lincoln Christian 62: Down 52-42 at the end of the third quarter at Boys Town, the Crusaders mounted a 20-point fourth-quarter comeback, but it was too little, too late. Gavin and Brady McGerr combined for 28 points, with Gavin scoring 18, including a team-high four three-pointers.

