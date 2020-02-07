Prep glance: No. 9 Lincoln High's rally comes up short against No. 7 Fremont girls

Lincoln High 78, Fremont 77: Trailing 38-33 at halftime, the Links erupted in the second half to rattle off a 16-2 run, and made enough plays down the stretch to capture the win. Jaxson Barber poured in a game-high 35 points for the Links, converting 12 of 15 attempts. Ja Reese Lott-Buzby and Antonio Murrillo both added 15 points for Lincoln High, which improves to 2-14 this season. Lincoln High coach Dan Noble pointed to his team's tightened defense on Fremont's Carter Sintek, who was held to just two points after halftime after registering 15 in the first half.

Lincoln Southeast 63, Norfolk 61: A three-pointer at the buzzer didn't drop for Norfolk as Southeast overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to get the road win. Down 36-22 at halftime, the Knights put together a 41-point second half. Southeast was led by a trio of scorers in Taveon Thompson (17 points), McGinness Schneider (15) and Ajantae Hogan (13). Tyson Stelling scored a game-high 19 points for Norfolk.

Parkview Christian 56, Brownell Talbot 39: Jamie Juncal scored a team-high 16 points while Jamal Smith scored 12 to lead Class D-2 No. 4 Parkview Christian at home. With Christian leading 19-14 at the end of the first quarter, Patriot head coach Nathan Godwin switched from a full-court defense to a half-court defense. The move worked, as the Raiders scored only two points in the second quarter to allow Christian to pull away. Ismael Alli led Brownell Talbot with a game-high 20 points.