 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep glance: No. 7 Spartans grind out victory against No. 8 Gretna
View Comments

Prep glance: No. 7 Spartans grind out victory against No. 8 Gretna

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Ella Laessig scored 10 points and Haley Peterson added nine to help the Class A No. 7 Lincoln East girls basketball team pull away for a 43-35 win against No. 8 Gretna on Saturday night at East High School.

The Spartans never trailed, but Gretna tied the game at 25-25 in the third quarter. East pulled away with a strong fourth quarter.

Symone Parent led Gretna with 10 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Omaha Concordia 22: Eight Warriors scored, including Jami Wahl, who finished with a game-high 15 points. Abby Wachal added eight points for Lutheran (7-1). Ella Hess had eight points for host Concordia.

Omaha Concordia 73, Lincoln Lutheran 49: Josh Puelz led the Warriors (5-3) in scoring with 20 points, but his strong shooting night was not enough to overcome Class C-1 No. 7 Concordia.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna 51, Lincoln East 49: Freshman Alex Wilcoxson hit a three-pointer with 3.8 seconds remaining to break a 48-48 tie and lift Gretna to the win at East. Landon Pokorski led the Dragons with 15 points, including a pair of threes in the fourth quarter.

Junior Joe Marfisi led the Spartans with 10 points, and Carter Glenn and Quinton Adams each added nine.

WRESTLING

Bennington Duals: Lincoln East got decision victories from Keith Smith (120 pounds) and Cole Toline (126) to clinch a 35-31 win against Bennington in the first-place match.

Smith and Toline each finished 5-0 in the tournament. The Spartans' Aidan Ingwersen also finished 5-0, earning a pair of pinfall victories.

Tom Dineen Invitational: Evan Fuchs, Ian Mendoza and Max McClatchey earned individual titles to lead Lincoln Southeast to a second-place finish at Creighton Prep.

Mendoza pinned Lincoln Pius X's Zane Faust in 5:17 to win the 145-pound class, and McClatchey pinned Creighton Prep's Joey Glogowski in the final at 182.

Fuchs (113) also pinned his opponent, Papillion-La Vista's Jacob Campbell, in the final round.

The Knights also got a third-place finish from Hunter Dillon at 132 pounds, and Pius X's Luke Andres was second at 138.

Papillion-La Vista won the team title.

Elkhorn Duals: Elkhorn edged Lincoln North Star 37-36 in the third-place match, and Lincoln Northeast rolled past Elkhorn North 55-24 for fifth place.

The Rockets had four wrestlers finish 4-0 — Camdyn Golden (126), Billy Walters (132) Jace Riffle (170) and Malachi Alley (195).

North Star's Elliott Hallet (113) and Amani Mfinanga (170) also finished unbeaten.

High school basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News