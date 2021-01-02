Prep glance: No. 7 Spartans grind out victory against No. 8 Gretna

Ella Laessig scored 10 points and Haley Peterson added nine to help the Class A No. 7 Lincoln East girls basketball team pull away for a 43-35 win against No. 8 Gretna on Saturday night at East High School.
The Spartans never trailed, but Gretna tied the game at 25-25 in the third quarter. East pulled away with a strong fourth quarter.
Symone Parent led Gretna with 10 points.
Lincoln Lutheran 49, Omaha Concordia 22: Eight Warriors scored, including Jami Wahl, who finished with a game-high 15 points. Abby Wachal added eight points for Lutheran (7-1). Ella Hess had eight points for host Concordia.
Omaha Concordia 73, Lincoln Lutheran 49: Josh Puelz led the Warriors (5-3) in scoring with 20 points, but his strong shooting night was not enough to overcome Class C-1 No. 7 Concordia.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gretna 51, Lincoln East 49: Freshman Alex Wilcoxson hit a three-pointer with 3.8 seconds remaining to break a 48-48 tie and lift Gretna to the win at East. Landon Pokorski led the Dragons with 15 points, including a pair of threes in the fourth quarter.
Junior Joe Marfisi led the Spartans with 10 points, and Carter Glenn and Quinton Adams each added nine.
WRESTLING
Bennington Duals: Lincoln East got decision victories from Keith Smith (120 pounds) and Cole Toline (126) to clinch a 35-31 win against Bennington in the first-place match.
Smith and Toline each finished 5-0 in the tournament. The Spartans' Aidan Ingwersen also finished 5-0, earning a pair of pinfall victories.
Tom Dineen Invitational: Evan Fuchs, Ian Mendoza and Max McClatchey earned individual titles to lead Lincoln Southeast to a second-place finish at Creighton Prep.
Mendoza pinned Lincoln Pius X's Zane Faust in 5:17 to win the 145-pound class, and McClatchey pinned Creighton Prep's Joey Glogowski in the final at 182.
Fuchs (113) also pinned his opponent, Papillion-La Vista's Jacob Campbell, in the final round.
The Knights also got a third-place finish from Hunter Dillon at 132 pounds, and Pius X's Luke Andres was second at 138.
Papillion-La Vista won the team title.
Elkhorn Duals: Elkhorn edged Lincoln North Star 37-36 in the third-place match, and Lincoln Northeast rolled past Elkhorn North 55-24 for fifth place.
The Rockets had four wrestlers finish 4-0 — Camdyn Golden (126), Billy Walters (132) Jace Riffle (170) and Malachi Alley (195).