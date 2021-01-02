Prep glance: No. 7 Spartans grind out victory against No. 8 Gretna

Ella Laessig scored 10 points and Haley Peterson added nine to help the Class A No. 7 Lincoln East girls basketball team pull away for a 43-35 win against No. 8 Gretna on Saturday night at East High School.

The Spartans never trailed, but Gretna tied the game at 25-25 in the third quarter. East pulled away with a strong fourth quarter.

Symone Parent led Gretna with 10 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 49, Omaha Concordia 22: Eight Warriors scored, including Jami Wahl, who finished with a game-high 15 points. Abby Wachal added eight points for Lutheran (7-1). Ella Hess had eight points for host Concordia.

Omaha Concordia 73, Lincoln Lutheran 49: Josh Puelz led the Warriors (5-3) in scoring with 20 points, but his strong shooting night was not enough to overcome Class C-1 No. 7 Concordia.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Gretna 51, Lincoln East 49: Freshman Alex Wilcoxson hit a three-pointer with 3.8 seconds remaining to break a 48-48 tie and lift Gretna to the win at East. Landon Pokorski led the Dragons with 15 points, including a pair of threes in the fourth quarter.