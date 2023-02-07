The Class A No. 6 Lincoln East boys basketball team picked up a big 66-50 road win Tuesday, defeating No. 8 Omaha Westside behind balanced scoring and good defense.

The Spartans had four players score in double figures, including three with 15-plus points. Jared Townsley paced the Spartans with 20 points after hitting three of East's seven three-pointers.

Carter Tempelmeyer added 19 points and Carter Mick scored 15. Mick had seven points in the third quarter, when the Spartans outscored Westside 21-10 to pull away.

Westside finished 0-for-16 from beyond the arc.

Parkview Christian 73, Archbishop Bergan 57: The Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots were led by Maurice Reide, who had a game-high 25 points. Parkview Christian got off to a fast start with a 26-13 first-quarter run. Keyan Simonson chipped in 14 points for the Patriots.

Papillion-La Vista South 60, Lincoln High 52: Vincent Garrett Jr. led LHS with 15 points. Lincoln High shot 40% from the field and won the rebound battle 33-22. Reece Kircher was the leading scorer for the Titans with 24 points.

Seward 62, Fairbury 38: Drew Covalt paced the Bluejays with 18 points, and Kameron Dyer added 17 for Seward as it improved to 11-10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln High 64, Papillion-La Vista South 31: The Class A No. 3 Links got balanced scoring, with seven different players scoring at least 4 points. The LHS defense outscored the Titans 15-0 in the third quarter. Lincoln High extended its winning streak to 17 games and improved to 18-1.

Lincoln East 48, Omaha Westside 36: A 15-5 run in the first quarter set the tone for the Class A No. 5 Spartans. East was led by Kaylee Denker with 12 points and Ellie Bovaird with 10. Lillie Shaw and Shandy Faalii added eight apiece.

Lincoln Christian 60, Weeping Water 23: Three players scored in double figures for the Class C-1 No. 4 Crusaders. Kena Ailes had a game-high 19 points, and Annie Hueser added 12. The Crusaders improved to 19-2.

Waverly 39, Omaha Duchesne 35: Annie Harms was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 20 points, including two three-pointers. The Vikings have a four-game winning streak and improved to 13-6.

Omaha Skutt 58, Norris 41: Molly Ladwig scored 21 points to lead Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt past Class B No. 5 Norris. The SkyHawks improved to 21-1, while the Titans fell to 13-7.

Raymond Central 53, Louisville 35: Madelyn Lubischer scored 12 of her 15 points in the second half to lead the Mustangs. Raymond Central outscored the Lions 31-22 in the second half.

Wahoo 53, Malcolm 51: Autumn Iversen and Sarah Kolterman each had a team-high 15 points for the Class C-1 No. 7 Warriors. Halle Dollivar kept the Class C-1 No. 9 Clippers in the game, scoring 19 points.