 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep glance: Moore leads Knights past Omaha Burke; Southeast girls win, too
0 Comments

Prep glance: Moore leads Knights past Omaha Burke; Southeast girls win, too

  • Updated
  • 0

Sophomore combo guard Taye Moore scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team to a 76-58 win against Omaha Burke on Thursday at Southeast High School.

Moore made 6 of 7 attempts from the free-throw line and hit two three-pointers. Second on Lincoln Southeast in scoring was Wade Voss with 18 points, followed by B.J. Bradford with 16.

College View 64, Lewiston 46: Garrett Fortney scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Eagles. Carter Trumble followed right behind with 18 points as the other in double figures.

Boys basketball scores, 12/9

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 39: Nyaluak Dak and Kya Branch combined for 32 points to lead the Knights over the Bulldogs. Dak led the team with 18 points and made 6 of 11 free throws. Branch made three three-pointers.

Lincoln High 72, Lincoln North Star 14: J'unti Franklin and Bri Robinson each scored 16 points to lead the Class A No. 8 Links, who had nine players score. Sarah Gatwech had six points for the Navigators.

Girls basketball scores, 12/9

BOYS SWIMMING

Lincoln East 139, Lincoln North Star 22: The Spartans rolled with first-place finishes in every event in the dual at East. Brodie Hoesing placed first in two individual events: the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 52.84 seconds), 100 freestyle (:50.81). He also was on the winning 200 freestyle relay with Ian Paup, Matthew Schlegelmilch and Ben Morgan (1:33.59), and the winning 400 freestyle relay with Paup, Schlegelmilch and Jadeon Carter (3:26.61).

GIRLS SWIMMING

Lincoln East 148, Lincoln North Star 37: The Spartans cruised at the home dual, claiming first-place finishes in every event. Avari Wischhof was a winner in three events, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:22.66; the 200 medley relay in 1:54.74 with Ashlea Johnson, Avery Smith and Alaina Agnew; and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.98 with Agnew, Smith and Lani Kassebaum.

Prep swimming results, 12/9
High school basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News