Prep glance: Moore leads Knights past Omaha Burke; Southeast girls win, too

Sophomore combo guard Taye Moore scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team to a 76-58 win against Omaha Burke on Thursday at Southeast High School.
Moore made 6 of 7 attempts from the free-throw line and hit two three-pointers. Second on Lincoln Southeast in scoring was Wade Voss with 18 points, followed by B.J. Bradford with 16.
College View 64, Lewiston 46: Garrett Fortney scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Eagles. Carter Trumble followed right behind with 18 points as the other in double figures.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 39: Nyaluak Dak and Kya Branch combined for 32 points to lead the Knights over the Bulldogs. Dak led the team with 18 points and made 6 of 11 free throws. Branch made three three-pointers.
Lincoln High 72, Lincoln North Star 14: J'unti Franklin and Bri Robinson each scored 16 points to lead the Class A No. 8 Links, who had nine players score. Sarah Gatwech had six points for the Navigators.
BOYS SWIMMING
Lincoln East 139, Lincoln North Star 22: The Spartans rolled with first-place finishes in every event in the dual at East. Brodie Hoesing placed first in two individual events: the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 52.84 seconds), 100 freestyle (:50.81). He also was on the winning 200 freestyle relay with Ian Paup, Matthew Schlegelmilch and Ben Morgan (1:33.59), and the winning 400 freestyle relay with Paup, Schlegelmilch and Jadeon Carter (3:26.61).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Lincoln East 148, Lincoln North Star 37: The Spartans cruised at the home dual, claiming first-place finishes in every event. Avari Wischhof was a winner in three events, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:22.66; the 200 medley relay in 1:54.74 with Ashlea Johnson, Avery Smith and Alaina Agnew; and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.98 with Agnew, Smith and Lani Kassebaum.