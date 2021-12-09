Prep glance: Moore leads Knights past Omaha Burke; Southeast girls win, too

Sophomore combo guard Taye Moore scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lincoln Southeast boys basketball team to a 76-58 win against Omaha Burke on Thursday at Southeast High School.

Moore made 6 of 7 attempts from the free-throw line and hit two three-pointers. Second on Lincoln Southeast in scoring was Wade Voss with 18 points, followed by B.J. Bradford with 16.

College View 64, Lewiston 46: Garrett Fortney scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Eagles. Carter Trumble followed right behind with 18 points as the other in double figures.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 39: Nyaluak Dak and Kya Branch combined for 32 points to lead the Knights over the Bulldogs. Dak led the team with 18 points and made 6 of 11 free throws. Branch made three three-pointers.

Lincoln High 72, Lincoln North Star 14: J'unti Franklin and Bri Robinson each scored 16 points to lead the Class A No. 8 Links, who had nine players score. Sarah Gatwech had six points for the Navigators.

BOYS SWIMMING