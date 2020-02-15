Prep glance: Minter leads Northeast girls past Omaha Central

The Class A No. 9 Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team squeaked out a close victory at home, edging Omaha Central 49-47 on Saturday.

McKenna Minter lead the Rockets with 17 point and 11 rebounds.

Lincoln Southwest 42, Gretna 35: Kate Dilsaver had 19 points to lead the Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks at home. Southwest's defense held the Dragons to single-digit scoring in both the second and third quarters.

Millard West 54, Lincoln North Star 42: Kennedy Darner and Hannah Leo put up 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Millard West, which improved 12-7. North Star dropped to 8-14. Abby Krieser led the Navigators with 16 points.

Papillion-La Vista South 67, Lincoln Southeast 48: The Titans had four double-digit scorers, including Savanna Solomon's 16, Tate Norblade and Emily Richards scoring 13 and Lauryn Hodges with 10. Mackenzie Toomey scored 16 and Kennedy Kirkendall and Hailey Mohler added 11 points each to lead the Knights.

Lincoln High 75, Bellevue West 57: The Class A No. 8 Links went on a run and hit some threes to pull away in the second quarter in Bellevue. Nyayien Koang and Kaysia Woods each scored 22 points. Taryn Wharton had a game-high 23 points for Bellevue West.