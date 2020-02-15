Prep glance: Minter leads Northeast girls past Omaha Central

The Class A No. 9 Lincoln Northeast girls basketball team squeaked out a close victory at home, edging Omaha Central 49-47 on Saturday.
McKenna Minter lead the Rockets with 17 point and 11 rebounds.
Lincoln Southwest 42, Gretna 35: Kate Dilsaver had 19 points to lead the Class A No. 6 Silver Hawks at home. Southwest's defense held the Dragons to single-digit scoring in both the second and third quarters.
Millard West 54, Lincoln North Star 42: Kennedy Darner and Hannah Leo put up 18 and 17 points, respectively, for Millard West, which improved 12-7. North Star dropped to 8-14. Abby Krieser led the Navigators with 16 points.
Papillion-La Vista South 67, Lincoln Southeast 48: The Titans had four double-digit scorers, including Savanna Solomon's 16, Tate Norblade and Emily Richards scoring 13 and Lauryn Hodges with 10. Mackenzie Toomey scored 16 and Kennedy Kirkendall and Hailey Mohler added 11 points each to lead the Knights.
Lincoln High 75, Bellevue West 57: The Class A No. 8 Links went on a run and hit some threes to pull away in the second quarter in Bellevue. Nyayien Koang and Kaysia Woods each scored 22 points. Taryn Wharton had a game-high 23 points for Bellevue West.
Lincoln Pius X 65, Omaha South 32: Jillian Aschoff put up the game-high 14 points while Matti Reiling and Campbell Mandery combined for 21 points, for the Thunderbolts, who improved to 20-0 and will host No. 4 Omaha Westside on Tuesday.
Cornerstone Christian 38, Parkview Christian 22: Sage Werbein scored a game-high nine points as the Class C-2 Cougars toppled the Patriots. Sophomore Anessa Anderson scored a team-high eight points for the Patriots.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue East 65, Lincoln East 38: Joey Skoff scored 25 points on 62% shooting to lead Bellevue East. Gage Dengel recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jeff Janssen scored a team-high 15 points for the Spartans.
Bellevue West 84, Lincoln High 60: Louis Fidler scored 18 points for the Class A No. 1 Thunderbirds. Jaxson Barber scored a game-high 30 points for Lincoln High.
Gretna 57, Lincoln Southwest 45: The Dragons got a game-high 25 points from Ely Doble. Clay Frost also reached double figures for Gretna with 16 points while Jared Bohrer paced Southwest with 14 points.
Lincoln North Star 67, Millard West 56: North Star got strong performances from Kwat Abdelkarim (20 points), Donovan Williams (17 points), and Josh Brown (16 points). The Navigators held a two-point lead at halftime but used a 21-8 run in the third to take control.
Omaha Central 72, Lincoln Northeast 50: Omaha Central shot 50% from the field including a team-high 21 points from LaTrell Wrightsell as the Eagles steamrolled Lincoln Northeast in Lincoln. Two other Central players reached double figures as Max Polk scored 12 and P.J. Davis had 10 points. Carson Busch of Northeast scored a game-high 24 points while shooting 9-for-16 from the field.
Omaha South 58, Lincoln Pius X 47: Tyrece Griggs and Skyler Wilson combined for 36 of Omaha South's 58 points. Leading 24-22 at halftime, Omaha South outscored the Thunderbolts 18-9 in the third quarter to pull away. Griggs had a game-high 19 points while Wilson had 17 points. Sam Hoiberg led Pius X with 11 points.
Papillion-La Vista South 51, Lincoln Southeast 49: The host Titans were led by Danair Dempsey, who scored 21 points. Jack McKittrick also reached double digits (13 points).
Parkview Christian 82, Cornerstone Christian 32: Chandler Page didn't miss a field goal and finished with 18 points to lead the Patriots. Jaheim and Jalen Curry both had strong performances with Jaheim scoring 17 points and Jalen scoring 18 points.