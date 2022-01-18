Prep glance: Milliken's 'quiet 55' sets record in Platteview's win over Nebraska City

Platteview coach Tim Brotzki called it a "quiet 55," if there is such a thing.

Connor Millikan scored a school-record 55 points in the Platteview boys basketball team's 93-65 win against Nebraska City on Tuesday night. He entered the game as one of the state's top scorers, averaging more than 25 points a game.

Millikan, a senior guard, was 20-of-27 from the field and 12-of-13 from the free-throw line. He also had 13 rebounds and six assists.

The old school record was 44 from 1977.

Lincoln North Star 45, Grand Island 43: Brennon Clemmons Jr. scored 14 points to lead North Star boys in a comeback victory at home. The Gators (7-7) trailed 23-22 at halftime, thanks to to Isaac Traudt's 17 first-half points for the visitors. The four-star recruit finished with 22 points. Antallah Sandlin'el finished with 13 points for the Gators. Jake Hilkemann added 12.

Parkview Christian 56, Elmwood-Murdock 46: Viktor Kachalouski scored a game-high 22 points for the No. 5 Patriots in their road win. Elijah Matthews was the other double-digit scorer for Parkview Christian. Nate Rust led the Knights with 16.

GIRLS SWIMMING