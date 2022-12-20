Prep glance: McDowell scores 25 to lead No. 10 Crete past No. 5 Waverly

Aidan McDowell scored 25 points to lead Class B No. 10 Crete past No. 5 Waverly 64-38 in a boys basketball game Tuesday in Waverly.

Ben Ehlers added 13 for the Cardinals and Jabin Gardiner pitched in 12. The Vikings got a boost from A.J. Heffelfinger's 15 points.

Crete moves to 7-0 on the season while Waverly falls to 2-3.

South Sioux City 73, Parkview Christian 59: Viktar Kachalouski, Terance Pittman and Maurice Reide combined for 51 points for the Class D-2 No. 1 Patriots, but it wasn't enough to avoid their first loss of the season.

Parkview Christian led 50-46 after three quarters but was outscored 27-9 in the fourth.

Kachalouski scored a team-high 22 points, Reide added 15 and Pittman finished with 14 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Parkview Christian 64, Griswold, Iowa 16: Jada Smith finished with a season-high 20 points and Isabella Minatti added 17 points for the Patriots. Aisha Dos Santos also finished in double figures with 13 points to help Parkview Christian improve to 8-0.