Prep glance: Marshbanks leads Lincoln Christian scoring surge

The Lincoln Christian boys basketball team found its offensive groove Tuesday night at home.

The Crusaders exploded for 84 points, including 49 in the second half to blow out visiting Boys Town 84-42. Easton Marshbanks led the charge, scoring a game-high 23 points, with Cohen Sand chipping in 18 and Ethan Berrier adding 14.

Malachi Washington led Boys Town with 13 points.

Palmyra 66, Parkview Christian 64: The Panthers withstood a furious Patriot comeback late after leading 39-23 at halftime in the opening round of the MUDECAS A Division Tournament in Beatrice. Michael Ault led the resurgence for Parkview, scoring a game-high 24 points. Maurice Reide also contributed, adding 13. Zach Fitzpatrick was the key for Palmyra, dropping in a team-high 20 points.

SWIMMING

Lincoln Southwest Triangular: The Southwest boys swept Lincoln North Star and Kearney in a home triangular, posting the best times in each event. The Silver Hawks defeated the Navigators 236-106 and the Bearcats 221-163. Southwest's Kael Mlinek won two individual events — 50-yard freestyle (21.88 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:55.60).