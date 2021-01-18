Prep glance: Lutheran girls show 'mental toughness' in gritty win over Lourdes CC

Foul trouble hurt the C-1 No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team, but mental toughness helped the Warriors prevail in a 47-40 win over Lourdes Central Catholic on Monday in Nebraska City.

Five Lutheran players had two fouls in the first half, sending Lourdes CC to the free-throw line 10 times in the second quarter. The Warriors led 13-5 after the first quarter before escaping with a 24-21 lead at the half.

The fouls allowed the Knights to slow the game down, forcing Lutheran coach Wade Coulter to draft a halftime speech.

Coulter told his players "not to panic, just relax and do the things we are capable of doing; continue to execute."

With the Knights adding pressure, Shanae Bergt and Addi Ernstmeyer both hit a pair of free throws for Lutheran in the final 25 seconds to push the lead to 47-40.

"4 for 4 free throws down the stretch is mental toughness at its finest," Coulter said.

Ernstmeyer led the Warriors in scoring with 11 points, while Bergt added eight points.

Lewiston 43, College View 18: Lewiston held a 19-6 advantage after two quarters of play and clamped down on the College View offense in the second half. Emma Bermeo led the host Eagles with seven points.