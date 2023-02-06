The Lincoln Lutheran girls basketball team outscored Ralston 15-1 in the first quarter and never looked back in a 50-9 win Monday in Ralston.

Jenna Luebbe's 18 points and nine rebounds led the way for the Warriors. Abby Wachal added 14 points for Lutheran.

College View 35, Boys Town 14: The Eagles got a game-high 11 points from Dalayna Bogue for their third win against the Cowboys in three weeks. Mila Nyamongo chipped in eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian continued its winning ways with a 89-45 win against Heartland Christian, Iowa, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Patriots blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Heartland Christian 21-10.

Tairren Scott and Braylen Morris paced Parkview with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Mikyle Stabler added 18.