Prep glance: Lutheran boys, girls ring in new year with victories

The Lincoln Lutheran boys basketball team overcame a lackluster second quarter to defeat Arlington 48-44 Friday at home in the final game of the Lincoln Lutheran holiday tournament.

Jonny Puelz led the Warriors with 13 points, and Micah Schlueter added 11.

The Warriors led 15-11 after the first quarter but were outscored 17-2 in the second to trail 28-17 at halftime.

"We didn't play very well defensively and we couldn't put the ball in the basket," Lutheran coach Jason Glines said, adding that his team wasn't physical enough or getting into the paint.

"We did a much better job of that in the second half, and that allowed us to inch our way back into the game."

The Warriors limited Arlington to 16 points in the second half and hit their free throws down the stretch.

"Defensively we were were better in the second half …," Glines said. "We got some pressure, and we were able to get some baskets that way, too."

Lutheran won the tournament with a 2-0 record. Arlington went 0-2 while Fairbury, the event's third team, went 1-1.

