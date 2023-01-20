Prep glance: Love sets Silver Hawks scoring record in romp over Fremont

The Class A No. 10 Silver Hawks boys basketball team had an impressive night from Chuck Love, who broke the school single game scoring record with 35 points in a 78-36 win at Fremont.

Southwest had a dominant first half, leading 53-21. Karter Chamberlain and Braden Frager each scored 10 points to help back up the Silver Hawks offense.

Lincoln North Star 81, Columbus 53: Antallah Sandlin'El paced the Navigators with 22 points, 11 of those in the third quarter. KG Gatwech and Lazerek Houston also tacked on 19 and 10 respectively in the blowout.

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Bishop Neumann 39: Three different players scored at least 11 points for the Warriors. Jonny Puelz was the leading scorer with 20 points for Lincoln Lutheran. The Warriors are now 10-6.

Underwood, Iowa 64, Parkview Christian 43: Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian had a tough offensive output on the road against a Class B-sized school in Iowa. Viktar Kachalouski scored a game-high 19 points, while Maurice Reide was in double figures with 15 points for the Patriots.

Wahoo 47, Waverly 37: Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo had a 27-3 run in the fourth quarter against Class B No. 5 Waverly. Owen Hancock's six of his team-high 11 points came in the last quarter. The Warriors improve their record to 13-1.

Bennington 64, Norris 46: Trey Bird and Dylan Casart each scored 15 points to lead the No. 7 Badgers. Barret Boesiger had a game-high 17 for Norris.

Aurora 65, Seward 53: Carsen Staehr scored 18 points to lead Class C-1 No. 9 Aurora, which improved to 9-4 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24: The Class A No. 6 Thunderbolts started off with a first quarter shutout up 26-0 against the Islanders. Adison Markowski scored all 10 of her points in the first quarter. 12 different players for the Thunderbolts scored at least 2 points.

Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43: Three different players for the Silver Hawks scored in double figures. Brinly Christensen led the way with a game-high 15 points. Elanor Griffin recorded 9 total rebounds and 3 blocks. Lincoln Southwest shot 10-of-20 from the field in the second half.

Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35: Sarah Gatwech scored a game-high 18 points for the Navigators. A 17-4 run in the first quarter helped Lincoln North Star off to a quick start. Freshman Ani Leu also helped carry the scoring load with 17 points.

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44: The Warriors pulled away from the Cavaliers with a 29-18 run between the 2nd and 3rd quarter. Erika Young had a team-high 15 points for Lincoln Lutheran. Jenna Luebbe made two three-pointers for the Warriors.

Waverly 35, Wahoo 34: Class B No. 10 Waverly held off a late surge from Class C No. 5 Wahoo in a close victory. Paige Radenslaben made two crucial free throws with 18 seconds left for the Vikings. Waverly improves to 8-5 on the season.

Milford 56, David City 23: Class C-1 No. 7 Milford dominated from start to finish against David City. Ayla Roth scored a game-high 17 points for the Eagles.