Prep glance: Lincoln Southwest slip past Papio South, and other Tuesday highlights

The Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southwest boys basketball team beat Papillion-La Vista South 67-64 on Tuesday at Southwest.

Bryson Bahl had a double-double with 37 points and 10 rebounds for the Titans. Chuck Love was the leading scorer for the Silver Hawks with 22 points.

The game was tied 38-38 heading into the fourth quarter, but Southwest outscored the Titans 29-26 to finish the game. The Silver Hawks shot 41% on three-pointers.

Parkview Christian 64, Elmwood-Murdock 58: Class D-2 No. 1 Parkview Christian used a strong second half to take down Class C-2 No. 9 Elmwood-Murdock. Maurice Reide led the Patriots with 24 points, and Viktar Kachalouski added 23.

Lincoln Lutheran 69, Aquinas 35: Jonny Puelz had 17 points and Ryan Hager had 16 points to help Lincoln Lutheran to a big win. The Warriors outscored Aquinas 23-6 in the second quarter to open up the lead and they never looked back. The Warriors depth was on full display, with 11 different players scoring.

Lincoln Pius X 61, Norfolk 40: A strong second quarter, when Pius X outscored Norfolk 16-5, helped the Thunderbolts to a decisive win. The Bolts' Treyson Anderson led all scorers with 14 points.

Freeman 58, Malcolm 55, OT: A matchup of two ranked teams lived up to the hype. Class C-2 No. 5 Freeman had four different players score in double figures, including Taylan Vetrovsky with 17 points. Hayden Frank was the leading scorer of the game with 24 points for Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lincoln Pius X 71, Norfolk 41: Class A No. 6 Pius X dispatched of Norfolk with dominant runs. The Bolts opened the game with a 22-6 run and added a 21-6 spurt in the third quarter. Twelve Pius X players scored, led by Adison Markowski with 16 points.

Lincoln Southwest 48, Papillion-La Vista South 37: Aniya Seymore led Southwest with 16 points. Both teams' offenses came alive in the fourth quarter, with the Silver Hawks outscoring the Titans 17-12.

Elmwood-Murdock 32, Parkview Christian 20: Elmwood-Murdock held Class D-2 No. 8 Parkview Christian to 21 percent shooting. After being tied at halftime, the Knights outscored the Patriots 10-0 in the third quarter. Isabella Minatti led Parkview with a game-high 13 points.